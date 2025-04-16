Isola Apartment / Archiplanstudio

+ 14

• Milan, Italy Architects: Archiplanstudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 45 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Nicolò Panzeri

Lead Architects: Diego Cisi

Text description provided by the architects. The small 45 sqm apartment is located on the ground floor of a characteristic Milanese "casa di ringhiera". The project's goal is to maximize comfort without compromising aesthetics, offering up to five sleeping places through smart space optimization.

The living area, cozy and versatile, features a sofa bed, while a fully concealed kitchen allows the space to be transformed, hiding any trace of its technical function when used as a sleeping area. The master bedroom includes a third bed, cleverly integrated above the wardrobe, making the most of the apartment's height without cluttering the room.

Every piece of furniture has been custom-designed, shaping the small spaces with precision and meticulous attention to detail.