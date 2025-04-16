Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Isola Apartment / Archiplanstudio

Isola Apartment / Archiplanstudio

Isola Apartment / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Wood, DoorIsola Apartment / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairIsola Apartment / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, ConcreteIsola Apartment / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, BedIsola Apartment / Archiplanstudio - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Milan, Italy
  • Architects: Archiplanstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  45
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolò Panzeri
  • Lead Architects: Diego Cisi
Isola Apartment / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Nicolò Panzeri

Text description provided by the architects. The small 45 sqm apartment is located on the ground floor of a characteristic Milanese "casa di ringhiera". The project's goal is to maximize comfort without compromising aesthetics, offering up to five sleeping places through smart space optimization.

Isola Apartment / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Nicolò Panzeri
Isola Apartment / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Nicolò Panzeri

The living area, cozy and versatile, features a sofa bed, while a fully concealed kitchen allows the space to be transformed, hiding any trace of its technical function when used as a sleeping area. The master bedroom includes a third bed, cleverly integrated above the wardrobe, making the most of the apartment's height without cluttering the room.

Isola Apartment / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed
© Nicolò Panzeri
Isola Apartment / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Lighting
© Nicolò Panzeri

Every piece of furniture has been custom-designed, shaping the small spaces with precision and meticulous attention to detail.

Isola Apartment / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© Nicolò Panzeri

Project location

Archiplanstudio
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsItaly

Cite: "Isola Apartment / Archiplanstudio" 16 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029033/isola-apartment-archiplanstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

