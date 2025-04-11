Pierre and Colette Soulages Primary School / NAS architecture + GTA

+ 41

Text description provided by the architects. The building of the former annex of the Montpellier Music Conservatory, located in the heart of the Écusson district and in close proximity to the Saint-Pierre Cathedral, holds significant heritage value. Since it was acquired by the Ursulines in 1679 to establish the Saint-Charles House, the complex has undergone numerous modifications and substantial densification, particularly during the 20th century. Our intervention consisted of a complete rehabilitation of the building to accommodate the Pierre and Colette Soulages Primary School. To achieve this, we adopted a subtractive approach. Through a meticulous process of archaeological assessment and identification of remarkable elements, we developed a methodology for preserving and reinforcing key features while making bold decisions about demolitions to recover the site's essence.

Restoring the original porosity helped reduce density and bring natural light into the heart of the building, symbolized by a patio that reveals the original layout of the Courtyard of the Hôtel de Brissac. The chapel also regained its original volume following the removal of an intermediate floor added in the 1990s. This complex and demanding rehabilitation process, balancing secular considerations and memory preservation, enabled the creation of a new, unique place where children's well-being is valued above all.

A Rediscovered Porosity - The patio becomes the central space of the Primary School. Directly accessible from the entrance, it serves as a link to the playground via a monumental passage. This gesture directly references the original plan of the Ursuline Convent, which connected the Grand Courtyard—now the patio—to the gardens, transformed into today's playground. Demolition of the 20th-century constructions that obstructed this area revealed the historic facades of the Saint-Charles House and the Hôtel de Brissac. Every wall surface tells a story through its exposed stonework. The grand staircase's façade has regained its original function, with reopened historical openings that re-establish the rhythm of solid and void associated with this important access point—also offering new views of the cathedral spire.

Traces of past modifications, such as 20th-century wall openings, have been preserved as hollow marks, now forming part of the vertical surfaces that narrate the building's turbulent history and evolution. The patio also contributes to thermal regulation through natural ventilation, creating a refreshing microclimate. The new openings assert their identity within the overall space composition, allowing classrooms to benefit from cross-ventilation.

Sequencing Through Voids - Three oversized vertical openings segment the building revealing key historical junctures. The first one, visible from the school's new entrance, marks the sale of the Ursuline convent in 1792 following the French Revolution and the simultaneous addition of the "West Wing". The second one, visible in the current patio, highlights the 1857 connection between the former Hôtel de Brissac and the raised West Wing, enclosing the convent's Grand Courtyard.

The third void, at the gable end of the West Wing, frames the gallery while directing the gaze towards the National School of Dramatic Arts of Montpellier, which was once connected to the current building. Demolitions in the 1990s erased the historical urban fabric—now only signified by these large openings. Large-scale aluminum-framed windows provide generous natural light throughout the school while offering new perspectives on Montpellier's historic city center.

Design Choices and Secularism - The chapel is a powerful marker of the site's history. Built-in 1857 by architect Nulma Polge in a neo-Gothic style, it was heavily altered in the 1990s with the addition of a concrete mezzanine dividing the building into two performance spaces for the Conservatory. The main goal of the rehabilitation was to restore the original volume by removing this intermediate floor. Once removed, the entire space was treated uniformly with a lime-coated non-woven fabric to unify the deteriorated walls without damaging the decor—though many elements were pastiches of uncertain age. All stained glass windows were carefully removed, restored using traditional methods, and reinstalled.

Contemporary additions are present but discreet, avoiding interference with the historic massing. Heating and ventilation systems were integrated into the floor, while acoustics and lighting were handled via freestanding metal frames with stretched fabric, adding rhythm to each bay. The result is a strong yet measured intervention, where secularism is addressed through the lens of heritage respect, turning the former chapel into a multipurpose activity room—acknowledging the paradox of a public school housed in a former convent.

Stratification of exterior spaces - Around the 1880s, garden-side galleries were built with cast-iron columns, brick vaulting, and metal-beamed floors. These walkways provide shade and shelter, offering large outdoor extensions connected directly to the first-floor classrooms. Due to various structural, fire safety, and accessibility issues, comprehensive reinforcement work was necessary to open these areas to public use. These now-functional spaces offer shaded outdoor study areas—perfect for Montpellier's Mediterranean climate.

The playground is divided into two different levels. The patio's cobblestones extend into the upper playground, becoming more spaced out to encourage vegetation growth. The lower courtyard is fully permeable with a wood chip surface and around ten newly planted trees. Over time, it will develop into a small urban forest, nurturing a direct connection to nature.

Embracing the Site's Material History with Humility - The interior spaces were treated with restraint and simplicity. Stone walls were stripped of accumulated layers, revealing finely laid masonry that reflects former architectural functions. Concrete was chosen for its ability to open learning spaces toward circulation areas. Left raw and sandblasted, it now shapes part of the spatial identity. Other interventions favored timber in all its forms: from solid or perforated wall paneling to fiber ceiling, and custom furniture installations to refine the entrances and conceal technical ducts. All floors were entirely removed, leaving only the main beams exposed. A new floor system was installed using a technique that preserved visible beams below, completed with a clay-bead screed, and finished with appropriate acoustic flooring. These choices were made to provide optimal learning conditions aligned with the expectations of a contemporary primary school.

The Pierre and Colette Soulages Primary School acts as a bridge between its many past uses, embracing its palimpsestic heritage—exposed, layered, and reinterpreted to serve a vital new role in Montpellier's city center. Through thoughtful subtraction, the project brings light, air, and views back to every corner. Here, architecture becomes a pedagogical tool, nurturing children's curiosity through visible clues, traces, and mysteries from the site's rich history.