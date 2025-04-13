Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Casa Figueira / buck&simple

Casa Figueira / buck&simple - Exterior Photography, Balcony
Casa Figueira / buck&simple - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Chair
Casa Figueira / buck&simple - Exterior Photography, Patio
Casa Figueira / buck&simple - Exterior Photography, Courtyard

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Australia
  • Architects: buck&simple
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  680
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Prue Ruscoe
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Miele, Agape, Allied Maker, Autodesk Revit, Briggs Veneers, Brodware, Criteria, Earp Bros, Earth Structures Group, Liebherr, Modinex, Real Flame
  • Lead Architect: Peter Ahern
  • structural Engineer: Rooney & Bye
  • Interior Design: Atelier Alwill
Casa Figueira / buck&simple - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Prue Ruscoe

Text description provided by the architects. Named after and centred around the century-old heritage-protected fig tree, Casa Figueira is a home nestled into its surroundings. Quietly secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Sydney harbourside suburb of Rose Bay, the topography of the site eventuates to gun barrel views of the harbour and city beyond.

Casa Figueira / buck&simple - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Prue Ruscoe

A highly complex design resolution and approvals process relied on a collaborative approach to bring the project to fruition. Working from the base of a planar curved form designed by Luigi Roselli Architects, we focussed on tangibility, material, and detail. As lead Architect, buckandsimple in company with Interior design team Atelier Alwill and landscape architects Dangar Barin Smith worked to hone the design and build processes. Integral to this unique build was a design-focussed client who placed trust in their team to fulfil their brief and deliver a truly bespoke family home balancing poise and resilience.

Casa Figueira / buck&simple - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Chair
© Prue Ruscoe
Casa Figueira / buck&simple - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair
© Prue Ruscoe
Casa Figueira / buck&simple - Image 39 of 40
Plan - Ground floor
Casa Figueira / buck&simple - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, Countertop
© Prue Ruscoe
Casa Figueira / buck&simple - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Prue Ruscoe

We built from early brief concepts of a mid-century Brazilian aesthetic, seeking to define an open-air living space framed by robust materials. From above, off-form board marked concrete ceilings offset a perpendicular mass of American Walnut joinery, framing and drawing the experience to the outside and surrounding cultivated landscape. Generous open-plan living spaces are separated into functional nodes, folding around a central courtyard. The main pavilion is dominated by a solid one-piece stainless steel kitchen work surface and monolithic timber block, a physical and cultural nexus. The opposing side ends in a focal sunken lounge, consolidating a place to sit, relax, and share.

Casa Figueira / buck&simple - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Lighting
© Prue Ruscoe
Casa Figueira / buck&simple - Image 19 of 40
© Prue Ruscoe

Restrained lines of joinery belie the complex program hidden beyond. Service areas, equipment, guest quarters, and the powder room all quietly sit concealed, allowing the main program to be read uninterrupted. Puncturing the formal program and the minimal, restrained approach, we sought to introduce detail and repetition of material touchpoints. The Bronze, etched entrance door, the curved skeletal foyer stair, steel ribbed open fireplace; hand sewn sunken lounge; custom lighting fixtures and floating joinery in front of slimline glazing. Each encapsulates the function of a space: welcome, retreat, gather, converse, eat, and work.

Casa Figueira / buck&simple - Image 37 of 40
© Prue Ruscoe

From the outset, it was important for our clients that this home withstood the test of time and weathered gracefully. Balancing aesthetics and performance, we gave careful consideration to material selection and material-specific detailing. We researched and worked closely with suppliers, focussing on the finishing of timberwork and resilient protective coatings and favouring the use of non-ferrous metals externally. The result was a continuous thread throughout the home. Intricate touchpoints of aged brass bring highlight, offset against planar raw concrete, mass rammed earth, and crisp white rendered bands that intersect and are balanced by the soft warmth of timber. Set to patina gently against its namesake backdrop,p the home exudes an estate feel, relaxed in its role as a family home and place of respite from the bustling city beyond.

Casa Figueira / buck&simple - Image 30 of 40
© Prue Ruscoe

Project gallery

Top #Tags