Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Houses • Brazil Architects: ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3423 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Estrutural Esquadrias , Prática Marcenaria , Vidromex , Área Pedras

Lead Architects: Eder Alencar e André Velloso

Collaborators: Gabriel Lordelo, Thais Lacerda

Interns: Isabella Derenusson, Victor Itonaga, Mariana Castro, Luca Augusto

Civil Works: Tríade Engenharia

Landscaping: Quinta Arquitetura

Lighting: Sulene Lighting Design

Program : Commercial

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located in the Residential Alphaville II condominium, on the outskirts of DF-140. With a view of the native riparian forest, the house is constructed on two levels, taking advantage of the natural slope of the topography to integrate the landscape into the project. The main entrance, facing the internal part of the condominium, features a wooden panel that connects two defined volumes. The opposite facade, facing north, has strategically placed openings to allow contemplation of the surrounding nature.

The ground floor is designed to integrate the living/dining room, kitchen, guest bathroom, barbecue area, and an external social bathroom. This integration forms a patio that functions as both an overlook and a socializing space for the residents. On the semi-underground level, the intimate area provides a more reserved space, including an office and suites. This level is below the natural ground level, offering a direct view of the landscaping at eye level, connecting this tier to the adjacent nature.

The house combines elements of handcrafted design, such as eco-bricks and in-situ concrete, while a monolithic floor extends throughout the living area, establishing a spatial unity. Lateral skylights in the living room allow natural light to enter, giving the concrete slab the sensation of floating in space and highlighting the presence of daylight throughout the day.