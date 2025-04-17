Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography
Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Living Room
Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick
Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3423 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Estrutural Esquadrias, Prática Marcenaria, Vidromex, Área Pedras
  • Lead Architects: Eder Alencar e André Velloso
  • Collaborators: Gabriel Lordelo, Thais Lacerda
  • Interns: Isabella Derenusson, Victor Itonaga, Mariana Castro, Luca Augusto
  • Civil Works: Tríade Engenharia
  • Landscaping: Quinta Arquitetura
  • Lighting: Sulene Lighting Design
  • Program : Commercial
  • Country: Brazil
Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located in the Residential Alphaville II condominium, on the outskirts of DF-140. With a view of the native riparian forest, the house is constructed on two levels, taking advantage of the natural slope of the topography to integrate the landscape into the project. The main entrance, facing the internal part of the condominium, features a wooden panel that connects two defined volumes. The opposite facade, facing north, has strategically placed openings to allow contemplation of the surrounding nature.

Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Joana França
Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 38 of 42
Plan - Ground floor
Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Joana França
Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick
© Joana França
Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Brick, Beam
© Joana França

The ground floor is designed to integrate the living/dining room, kitchen, guest bathroom, barbecue area, and an external social bathroom. This integration forms a patio that functions as both an overlook and a socializing space for the residents. On the semi-underground level, the intimate area provides a more reserved space, including an office and suites. This level is below the natural ground level, offering a direct view of the landscaping at eye level, connecting this tier to the adjacent nature.

Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography
© Joana França
Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography
© Joana França
Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 40 of 42
Section A
Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood
© Joana França
Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

The house combines elements of handcrafted design, such as eco-bricks and in-situ concrete, while a monolithic floor extends throughout the living area, establishing a spatial unity. Lateral skylights in the living room allow natural light to enter, giving the concrete slab the sensation of floating in space and highlighting the presence of daylight throughout the day.

Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 35 of 42
© Joana França

About this office
ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Office

Cite: "Grecov House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo" [Casa Grecov / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo] 17 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028947/grecov-house-arqbr-arquitetura-e-urbanismo> ISSN 0719-8884

