World
  3. Winners of the ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2025 Awards

Another year, another successful ArchDaily China Building of the Year Awards! Once more, the award has proved to be the largest architecture prize centered around people's opinion. Crowdsourced, the most relevant projects of the year were nominated and selected by our readers.

This year we celebrate three projects, FUTIAN High-School Campus designed by reMIX studio won the first place. Futian High School Campus subverts the traditional convention of separating campuses from cities, breaking down boundaries and sharing resources between cities and schools. The rebuilt Futian Middle School attempts to provide a new type of campus that is "a city within a city". The Orchestra Park designed by SoBA won the second place. This community park offers spaces for viewing, leisure, and exploration, quickly becoming a favorite destination for local residents. With activities for all ages, it serves as both a natural retreat and a vibrant gathering place. Park - Tech (Zhongguancun Dongsheng Science Park Phase III) designed by SOPA won the third place. The project aims to create a "park complex" that coexists harmoniously with nature. Acting as a green link, the park provides open recreational spaces for citizens and achieves seamless integration between the city, architecture, and nature.

True to its status, ArchDaily China, the most far-reaching Chinese architectural website, is and will always be a platform for all architecture enthusiasts. Curating the best in the world, thanks to the trust of architectural firms and the devotion of our readers, ArchDaily's realm keeps expanding exponentially. For that, we are grateful! 

1st：FUTIAN High-School Campus / reMIX studio

Winners of the ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2025 Awards - Image 6 of 16
© Kangyu Hu

2nd：The Orchestra Park / SoBA

Winners of the ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2025 Awards - Image 9 of 16
© Holi

3rd：Park - Tech (Zhongguancun Dongsheng Science Park Phase III) / SOPA

Winners of the ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2025 Awards - Image 13 of 16
© Mingzhan Zhao

© Syam Sreesylam

