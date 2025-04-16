Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Maison de la Federation Française de Canoë Kayak et Sports de Pagaie / Le Studio Sanna Baldé

Maison de la Federation Française de Canoë Kayak et Sports de Pagaie / Le Studio Sanna Baldé

© Clément Guillaume

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Vaires-sur-Marne, France
  Design Team: Arthur Kaïdi, Marie-Hélène Habib
  City: Vaires-sur-Marne
  Country: France
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

Text description provided by the architects. The establishment of the FFCK headquarters at Europe's largest whitewater stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne, for the 2024 Olympic Games, aims to enhance its visibility and commitment to its members.

© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume
Maison de la Federation Française de Canoë Kayak et Sports de Pagaie / Le Studio Sanna Baldé - Image 19 of 26
Plan
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

This project, conceived as a welcoming "home," seeks to be a gathering place open to the public and athletes, seamlessly integrating into the surrounding landscape.

© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume
Maison de la Federation Française de Canoë Kayak et Sports de Pagaie / Le Studio Sanna Baldé - Image 25 of 26
Detail
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

Featuring panoramic views of the lake, a vegetated roof, and outdoor spaces tailored for events, it prioritizes sustainable materials like wood and an efficient energy approach like geothermal, reflecting the FFCK's dedication to sustainability and the promotion of canoe-kayaking.

© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

Le Studio Sanna Baldé
Wood

