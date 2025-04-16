Maison de la Federation Française de Canoë Kayak et Sports de Pagaie / Le Studio Sanna Baldé

+ 21

Design Team: Arthur Kaïdi, Marie-Hélène Habib

City: Vaires-sur-Marne

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. The establishment of the FFCK headquarters at Europe's largest whitewater stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne, for the 2024 Olympic Games, aims to enhance its visibility and commitment to its members.

This project, conceived as a welcoming "home," seeks to be a gathering place open to the public and athletes, seamlessly integrating into the surrounding landscape.

Featuring panoramic views of the lake, a vegetated roof, and outdoor spaces tailored for events, it prioritizes sustainable materials like wood and an efficient energy approach like geothermal, reflecting the FFCK's dedication to sustainability and the promotion of canoe-kayaking.