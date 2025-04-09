Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle

© Kunal Bhatia

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Wellbeing
Karjat, Maharashtra, India
  • Design Development & Working Drawings: Tarun Lodha
  • City: Karjat, Maharashtra
  • Country: India
Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Image 3 of 28
© Kunal Bhatia

Text description provided by the architects. The clients' requirement was to create a Wellness Centre at Oleander Farms, Karjat, Maharashtra, that would be a tranquil sanctuary for their visitors. Walking through a dense canopy of trees, hearing the soft chirping of birds, we slowly embarked on an expanse of a 2-acre land that was both open yet heavily tree laden. This abundance of nature was what we chose to highlight in the project, reinvigorating the design philosophy of Urban Circle - of creating built environments that seamlessly interperse with the surrounding environs.

Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Kunal Bhatia
Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Image 24 of 28
Floor Plan
Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Kunal Bhatia
Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Interior Photography, Wood
© Kunal Bhatia

Being drawn to the envelope of nature at the project site led to the inception of the thematic "Eutierria", which describes the positive feeling of oneness with the earth and its life forces, where the boundaries between self and nature are blurred, leading to a deep sense of peace and connectedness. This feeling of "becoming one with nature" was what we wanted the visitors to experience here.

Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Image 13 of 28
© Kuber Shah
Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Image 25 of 28
Section
Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Interior Photography, Wood
© Kunal Bhatia
Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Image 12 of 28
© Kuber Shah
Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Interior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Kunal Bhatia

We, therefore, conceived the project as a collection of spaces that are unassumingly nestled within the greenscape of the site. Spaces have been designed in and around the existing tree cover (not a single tree being felled in the process)- with some trees ascending through the roofs, some accentuating the expanse of spaces as focal elements, and some delineating and defining the edges of the volumes created.

Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Image 20 of 28
© Kunal Bhatia
Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Image 21 of 28
© Kunal Bhatia

Spatially, the project houses four independent wings, overlooking a central expansive swimming pool area. The entrance wing is designed as a light structure in sleek metal frames and glass, ensuring visual connectivity to nature as one first sets foot into the Wellness Centre. The expanse of this wing is neatly punctured with a sculptural element at the centre.

Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Image 6 of 28
© Kunal Bhatia
Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Image 14 of 28
© Kuber Shah

A soaring piece of rock almost appears to float over a shallow pool of water, and through it emanate ripples of water. Using the calming sound of rippling water - nature's own lullaby to man - this sculptural element is the visitor's first visual and sensory experience here. Designed to capture the essence of "a mind afloat", it extends an invitation to the Wellness Centre, being a portal of inner peace.

Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Interior Photography, Wood, Sink, Bathroom, Lighting
© Kuber Shah
Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Interior Photography, Wood
© Kunal Bhatia

The two smaller wings on either side of the swimming pool house the men's and women's changing rooms with independent sauna and steam rooms attached. The other, parallel to the entrance wing, houses the single and couple spa treatment rooms. All these internal spaces have been planned to accommodate smaller outdoor green courts and open-to-sky shower areas that supplement independent meditative zones, continuing to blur the divide between the indoors and the outdoors.

Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Kuber Shah
Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle - Exterior Photography, Garden, Brick, Courtyard, Patio
© Kuber Shah

The Wellness Centre weaves three core design principles: designing for nature, ensuring true responsiveness to the context of land; designing for experience, considering the visitors' navigation through the spaces; and designing for simplicity, through mindful forms, materials, and aesthetics. As a sensitive human response to nature, it focuses on both the built volumes and the spaces between them, leaving the natural environment in its pristine form - almost untouched and unaltered. Standing testament to our vision, the Wellness Centre harmoniously coexists within the context of the land, with Eutierria being the very essence of one's experience here.

Project location

Address:Karjat, Maharashtra, India

Urban Circle
"Eutierria Wellness Centre / Urban Circle" 09 Apr 2025. ArchDaily.

