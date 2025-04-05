Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
PH Charlone House / Florentina Fontana Arq. + Asociados

PH Charlone House / Florentina Fontana Arq. + Asociados


PH Charlone House / Florentina Fontana Arq. + Asociados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Daniela Mac Adden

Text description provided by the architects. The Chacarita neighborhood in the City of Buenos Aires, of medium-low scale, is where the project unfolds. The lot is located in the middle of the block, with only two houses on it, no tall buildings in the block, many gardens, and guaranteed air, sky, and greenery.


PH Charlone House / Florentina Fontana Arq. + Asociados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Shelving, Lighting, Stairs, Table, Chair
© Daniela Mac Adden

Access is through a patio, originally covered and with an awning, but one of the first tasks was to dismantle it. The house is developed over three levels, maintaining the scale and slabs of the original structure, on a lot that measures almost 9.00 x 8.00 m.


PH Charlone House / Florentina Fontana Arq. + Asociados - Image 24 of 24
Axo

Structurally, few but fundamental decisions were made to materialize the spatial premises required by the project: to incorporate the exterior into each new space, visually extending each area to the limits of the lot, not to its enclosure; to expose the original structure of the vaulted slabs, even with the scars of the old load-bearing walls; to place the social program on the upper floor, generating a patio and a new terrace, this time an extensive green one, over the pre-existing one.


PH Charlone House / Florentina Fontana Arq. + Asociados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Chair
© Daniela Mac Adden

PH Charlone House / Florentina Fontana Arq. + Asociados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Daniela Mac Adden

Only a single gray profile column of 160 and three IPN of 160 were the only elements that replaced the heavy 30 cm walls that supported the load of the existing slabs. In the lower height spaces, the slabs were painted white, and in the higher ones, they were left with exposed brick, painting only the profiles. The walls were replaced by PVC and double-glazed windows, all from floor to ceiling, incorporating the surfaces of the two original galleries into the interior of the house.


PH Charlone House / Florentina Fontana Arq. + Asociados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting
© Daniela Mac Adden

In the ground floor bedroom and living room, large sliding windows were designed to blur the interior-exterior boundary and allow for integrated use. In the rest of the house, fixed panels and oscillating-opening windows were proposed.


PH Charlone House / Florentina Fontana Arq. + Asociados - Image 19 of 24
Plan - Ground Floor

PH Charlone House / Florentina Fontana Arq. + Asociados - Image 20 of 24
Plan - 1st Floor

The native vegetation and that of the surroundings provide color to the chosen white base for the container box. Only one wall painted a dark color adds depth to the patio and accompanies a finishing touch.


PH Charlone House / Florentina Fontana Arq. + Asociados - Image 15 of 24
© Daniela Mac Adden

PH Charlone House / Florentina Fontana Arq. + Asociados - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Daniela Mac Adden

The placement in the heart of the block provides protection, allowing the house to be open and in constant contact with the outside. Even in the shower area, where a skylight was designed to receive zenithal light and see the sky.


PH Charlone House / Florentina Fontana Arq. + Asociados - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Daniela Mac Adden

