Winners of the Denver Single Stair Housing Challenge Unveiled by Buildner

Buildner has released the results of its Denver Single Stair Housing Challenge, an international design challenge inviting architects, designers, and urban planners to explore innovative solutions for high-density residential living. Participants were tasked with reimagining a common point access block typology—often characterized by vertical circulation concentrated in a compact core—and transforming it into a more sustainable, community-oriented, and adaptable living environment. The competition was focused on sites in Denver, Colorado, though its issues are relevant to urban situations throughout the United States and around the globe.

The competition encouraged entrants to push the boundaries of residential design by integrating energy-efficient strategies, flexible interior layouts, and shared communal spaces that foster social interaction. Key considerations included the optimization of natural light and ventilation, the use of durable and eco-friendly materials, and a thoughtful response to the surrounding urban context. By rethinking the typical point access block configuration, entrants were challenged to highlight the possibilities for improved quality of life, resource efficiency, and architectural creativity in dense urban settings.

Emphasis was placed on addressing the contemporary challenges of housing shortages and urban sprawl, underscoring how innovative design can enhance daily life for residents while respecting the environment. Projects were evaluated based on their originality, sustainability, and capacity to balance functionality with aesthetic appeal. The diverse range of submissions showcased architects' and designers' ability to rework familiar building models into vibrant and resilient living spaces.

A panel of experts evaluated the proposals, seeking forward-thinking concepts that could become exemplary case studies for such housing projects. The panel included:

Cole Chandler – Senior Advisor on Homelessness for Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Deputy Director of All In Mile High, leading efforts to address housing and homelessness

Michael Eliason – Founder of Larch Lab, an architecture and urbanism think tank specializing in low-energy housing, mass timber, and climate-adaptive urbanism

Lauren Folkerts – Architect at HMH Architecture + Interiors and Boulder City Council Member, advocating for sustainability and equitable housing policies

Jon Gambrill – Co-Managing Director at Gensler, providing leadership in commercial building design, redevelopment, and urban placemaking

Kate Hilbert – Senior Director of Real Estate Development at Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, overseeing affordable housing projects and land acquisition strategies

Matt Hutchins – Founding Principal of CAST Architecture, Seattle Planning Commissioner, and advocate for abundant housing and sustainable zoning reform

Sean Jursnick – Co-Chair of AIA Colorado Housing Committee, architect, and building code advocate focused on innovative and efficient housing solutions

Peter F. LiFari – CEO of Maiker Housing Partners, leading affordable housing initiatives and public-private partnerships to address housing accessibility

Terra Mazzeo – Architect and urban designer, leader of Stantec's CoRE Architecture Studio, and advocate for equitable and resilient city planning

Sarah Parady – Denver City Council Member and longtime advocate for economic justice, labor protections, and housing policy reform

Todd Wenkoski – Urban designer with extensive experience in public and private redevelopment projects, specializing in city planning, mobility, and public space design

First Prize Winner

Project title: Detached Living

Authors: Rita Alsemaani and Anthony Barakat from Lebanon

Detached Living is designed to enhance adaptability, sustainability, and urban integration. The building features a modular unit layout, organized around a central atrium that facilitates natural ventilation. The facade consists of movable louvers and sliding glass doors, allowing residents to regulate shading, airflow, and privacy. Prefabricated concrete and maple wood are employed for durability, thermal efficiency, and sustainability. Movable partitions within units enable spatial flexibility. External staircases separate vertical circulation from living spaces, optimizing safety and usable floor area. Rainwater collection, graywater recycling, and photovoltaic panels contribute to reduced resource consumption. The project aims to balance functional efficiency with environmental considerations while maintaining compliance with local building codes.

Second Prize Winner

Project title: Brick and bloom

Authors: Lisa-Marie Mélodie Deransy from France

Brick and Bloom utilizes earth bricks, low-carbon concrete, and bioclimatic strategies to reduce environmental impact. Natural ventilation, solar chimneys, and dual-orientation units optimize thermal comfort and energy efficiency. Residences feature private green spaces and cantilevered balconies, enhancing urban biodiversity. Shared outdoor areas, including a rooftop garden and central courtyard, foster community interaction. A flexible layout maximizes daylight and cross-ventilation, while volumetric gradation ensures seamless urban integration. The ground floor includes bike storage and commercial space to support sustainable mobility. The design balances architectural heritage with contemporary elements, addressing ecological and social challenges in urban living.

Third Prize Winner

Project title: Red Rocks Rising

Authors: Shivanthi Carpino, Jacob Mckinney, Robert Court Mcclure, Alison Catherine Ledwith of the architecture firm Page, based on the United States

Red Rocks Rising is a modular, multifamily housing project integrating Passive House principles for energy efficiency and occupant comfort. The design utilizes prefabricated units to minimize waste and optimize construction time. A central atrium and external stairways enhance natural ventilation and daylight access, reducing reliance on mechanical systems. High-performance glazing, thermal bridge elimination, and airtight enclosures improve insulation and indoor climate control. Shared outdoor spaces, including a rooftop garden, promote community interaction. Water reclamation and resource-efficient fixtures further support sustainability. The project challenges conventional fire safety norms by incorporating pressurized evacuation routes and compartmentalized dwelling units, enhancing resilience. The design balances affordability, environmental impact, and urban livability.

Buildner Student Award

Project title: OutSide Inn

Authors: Beyzanur Koç of Gazi University, Turkey

OutSide-Inn is a modular project prioritizing circular design, sustainability, and community living. Constructed from prefabricated timber and recycled materials, the building reduces environmental impact while enabling adaptability. Solar panels generate electricity, and a central shaft system harvests and recycles water for irrigation and underfloor heating. The design promotes cross-ventilation and passive cooling, minimizing energy consumption. Shared spaces, including rooftop gardens and communal nooks, encourage social interaction. A flexible layout accommodates diverse household types, with co-housing and family units arranged to foster connectivity. Fire safety is addressed through an open stair design, improving access and evacuation efficiency. The project integrates sustainable urban living with resource efficiency and affordability.

Buildner Sustainability Award

Project title: Beyond The Invisible

Authors: Uladzislau Chabai from Netherlands

Beyond the Invisible is designed to balance urban integration, sustainability, and community engagement. The building's mirrored façades reflect the surrounding environment, blending into the cityscape while maintaining a distinct visual presence. The structure is composed of prefabricated timber, optimizing efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Shared spaces, including a rooftop greenhouse and communal terraces, encourage social interaction and urban farming. Passive design strategies, geothermal heating, and a heat recovery ventilation system improve energy efficiency. The ground floor functions as a public hub with coworking areas and retail spaces. The project reimagines modern urban living by fostering connections between residents, nature, and the city.

Highlighted submissions

Highlight 01

Project title: Living Spiral

Authors: Mikina Ito from the United States

Living Spiral explores vertical housing solutions through a stepped spiral layout that combines stairs and terraces. This design minimizes hallway space, improves lighting and ventilation, and enhances community interaction. Constructed using CLT (cross-laminated timber), it supports efficient, modular construction. The six-story building includes 2B1B and 3B2B units, a communal lounge, gym, and rooftop garden. Sustainable features include solar panels, water reuse, and natural shading. Terraces act as buffers between private and shared spaces. The spiral staircase enables access and airflow while maintaining visual privacy between units.

Highlight 02

Project title: ICHI

Author: Aaron Paul Whalen from Canada

ICHI integrates traditional Japanese design principles into a six-story multifamily building featuring modular unit layouts, shared spaces, and wellness-oriented amenities. A yoroibari-inspired facade system draws from samurai armor, balancing durability and ventilation. The building's layout supports various apartment types, a central courtyard, and amenities like a sauna, gym, and rooftop garden. Sustainability strategies include solar integration, water reuse, and efficient passive lighting and ventilation. The project addresses zoning and building code challenges while promoting density and affordability. Its planning approach optimizes community interaction, environmental responsiveness, and construction efficiency.

Highlight 03

Project title: Bundle House

Authors: Xuanyu Wei and Leyuan Li from the United States

Bundle House is a five-story multifamily building that utilizes a central core layout to maximize spatial efficiency and daylight access. The design clusters utility spaces and vertical circulation within the center, enabling flexible unit configurations on each floor. Balconies on opposite facades support cross-ventilation, while shaded outdoor areas enhance thermal comfort. Built with Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT), the structure supports prefabrication and minimizes waste. Ground-level amenities like a gym, co-working space, and garden are open to the public. The building responds to zoning constraints and urban context while offering adaptable living spaces for varied household needs.