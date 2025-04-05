Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. PLP City Range / ASWA

PLP City Range / ASWA

Save

PLP City Range / ASWA - Interior PhotographyPLP City Range / ASWA - Image 3 of 48PLP City Range / ASWA - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting, SteelPLP City Range / ASWA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Glass, ChairPLP City Range / ASWA - More Images+ 43

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture, Recreation & Training
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: ASWA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Soopakorn Srisakul, Phuttipan Aswakool
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  TOA
  • Lead Architects: Phuttipan Aswakool + Chotiros Techamongklapiwat
  • Contractor: CCK property co.ltd.
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
PLP City Range / ASWA - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Phuttipan Aswakool

Text description provided by the architects. Situated within the tranquil and upscale neighborhood of the Thonglor area in Bangkok, the PLP City range presents an innovative mixed-use facility designed primarily as a state-of-the-art golf simulation center. The building's striking facade is crafted from a combination of concave and convex precast concrete panels, serving aesthetic and functional purposes. These uniquely shaped modules generate a dynamic interplay of shade and shadow throughout the day, ingeniously echoing the graceful arc of a golf swing and creating a visual representation of the sport itself. Steel elements accentuate the entrance and future retail spaces on the ground floor, purposefully designed to mimic the sleek form of a golf driver and featuring semi-reflective materials that enhance their modern appeal.

Save this picture!
PLP City Range / ASWA - Image 3 of 48
© Phuttipan Aswakool
Save this picture!
PLP City Range / ASWA - Image 36 of 48
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
PLP City Range / ASWA - Interior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul

With the six-function stories, each floor has a specific function, ensuring efficient space utilization while catering to a diverse clientele. The ground floor welcomes visitors with a spacious main lobby and future retail area, complemented by on-site parking facilities to accommodate guests. Ascending to the second floor, visitors will find a youth indoor golf simulation area tailored for young athletes, complete with a small but cozy canteen that provides refreshments and a place to relax between sessions.

Save this picture!
PLP City Range / ASWA - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting, Steel
© Phuttipan Aswakool
Save this picture!
PLP City Range / ASWA - Image 38 of 48
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
PLP City Range / ASWA - Image 27 of 48
© Soopakorn Srisakul

On the third floor, the experience elevates further with a VIP golf simulation bay, luxurious VIP rooms, and a bar area that offers a more exclusive environment for serious golfers seeking enhanced privacy and comfort. One of the standout features of the building is the fourth floor, which boasts a semi-outdoor chip, a putting green area, and a multi-sport court. This floor is designed to take advantage of natural ventilation, allowing an open-air feel while providing key golfing practice facilities.

Save this picture!
PLP City Range / ASWA - Interior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
PLP City Range / ASWA - Image 40 of 48
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
PLP City Range / ASWA - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Phuttipan Aswakool

The fifth and sixth floors have been prepared as bare-shell double-volume spaces with panoramic views of the Thonglor area for the owners' residences, which creates unique opportunities for residents to live near recreation and leisure activities.

Save this picture!
PLP City Range / ASWA - Interior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul

To address the critical issue of managing natural light—an essential consideration for maintaining the optimal functionality of golf simulation equipment—concave and convex precast concrete panels were carefully selected as the primary construction material. These panels are engineered to provide an opaque interior that supports the sophisticated technology of the simulators. The building's design ingeniously incorporates a transparent curved glass opening strategically located at the corner of the building, positioned above ground level to maximize views and influx of natural sunlight, thereby enhancing the overall experience for guests while maintaining the necessary internal conditions for the golf simulations.

Save this picture!
PLP City Range / ASWA - Exterior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bangkok, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ASWA
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingThailand

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingThailand
Cite: "PLP City Range / ASWA" 05 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028759/plp-city-range-aswa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags