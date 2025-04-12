Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
House with Gills / beef architekti

House with Gills / beef architekti - Image 2 of 36House with Gills / beef architekti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Door, GlassHouse with Gills / beef architekti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, DoorHouse with Gills / beef architekti - Image 5 of 36House with Gills / beef architekti - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Bratislava, Slovakia, Slovakia
  • Architects: beef architekti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  316
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matej Hakár
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sto, M&T, iGuzzini, Neher, Woodlife Flooring
  • Lead Architects: Rado Buzinkay, Andrej Ferenčík, Jakub Viskupič
House with Gills / beef architekti - Exterior Photography
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. A house with "gills" and a jungle in the middle is built on a relatively intricate plot situated in a built-up area on the border of Bratislava. To prevent views from neighboring plots, we designed a house with an envelope that serves as a protective shell against the surroundings. The angled walls surrounding the house's perimeter from the outside create an enclosure, while from the interior, they provide unobstructed views of the garden through strategic placement. We call them "gills."

House with Gills / beef architekti - Exterior Photography
© Matej Hakár
House with Gills / beef architekti - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa
© Matej Hakár
House with Gills / beef architekti - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Door
© Matej Hakár

The overhangs of the roof are designed to provide natural shading and create a seamless transition between the interior and exterior, creating an intermediate space that functions as an extension of the living area. The deep layout of the house utilizes a bright central atrium as a green core of the house with a wild garden evoking a jungle, around which the main living functions are arranged. The open living space, which includes a living room, kitchen, and dining area, is visually connected to the surrounding garden. From the kitchen's worktop, you can enjoy an uninterrupted view of the tall pine trees growing on the opposite slope, which are so typical of the Záhorie region. Similarly, the bedrooms located on the sides of the house ensure privacy thanks to the angled walls, while still providing an uninterrupted view of the garden.

House with Gills / beef architekti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Door, Chair
© Matej Hakár
House with Gills / beef architekti - Image 35 of 36
Ground Floor Plan
House with Gills / beef architekti - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Door, Chair
© Matej Hakár

The passive shading provided by the overhangs of the roof fully replaces other secondary protection against unwanted sunlight in the summer months, while in the winter it allows the interior to be warmed up by the sun. By arranging the spaces around the house respecting the sunlight cycle, the eastern part of the terrace has become an ideal spot for a morning cup of coffee, while the western and southern sides serve as the main terrace with a swimming pool. The horizontal composition of the house is complemented by a pavilion on the roof, featuring a wellness area and a view of the distant Pajštún Castle.

House with Gills / beef architekti - Exterior Photography
© Matej Hakár
House with Gills / beef architekti - Exterior Photography
© Matej Hakár

