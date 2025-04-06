Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura

Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura

Save

Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyEntreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingEntreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 4 of 28Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardEntreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: 24 7 Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  445
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adriano Pacelli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Indusparquet, Art Vidros, Aruã Madeiras, BPS Construções, Brumi Climatização, Casa Armani, Esplane, Instituto Jardim, Líder Interiores, MAV do Brasil, Maxximus Marmoraria, Mediterrânea, Nossa Marcenaria, OBRA FÁCIL, Pedras Capricórnio, Portobello, União Técnica
  • Interior Design: 24 7 Arquitetura
  • Landscape Design: Bia Abreu
  • Lighting Design: Vertz Iluminação
  • Steel Structure: AM Arquitetura de Estruturas
  • Foundations: Tékhton
  • Electrical Installations: Tékhton
  • Automation: Cine Claro
  • Hydraulic Installations: Tékhton
  • Management: Coletivo Obras
  • Project Year: 2021
  • Site Area: 1200m²
  • Text: Giuliano Pelaio
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 20 of 28
© Adriano Pacelli

Text description provided by the architects. With the arrival of the pandemic, many families sought a better quality of life in residential
condominiums in country cities, and in this case, it was no different.

Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 6 of 28
© Adriano Pacelli

Entreverdes House is located on a plot with an 8-meter slope, 50 meters deep, and a privileged view of a dense permanent preservation area. The starting point of the project was the creation of a lateral ramp for vehicles in order to hide the cars from the street and avoid the construction of three floors. The proposal aimed to overcome the slope with the help of the car, promoting a more fluid distribution of the family’s needs.

Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 7 of 28
© Adriano Pacelli

Seen from above, the project reveals an attractive play of full and empty spaces, winding paths, grassy areas, a green roof, skylights, landings, stairs, and landscaping that integrates with the residence.

Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Adriano Pacelli
Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 24 of 28
Section AA
Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 9 of 28
© Adriano Pacelli

At all moments while designing this project, we reflected on the relationship between the house with the surrounding woods and how pleasurable it would be for this landscape to serve as a backdrop for the residents in the spaces where they spend the most time.

Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Adriano Pacelli
Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Adriano Pacelli

The wise choice to position the ground floor at the highest level allowed by the condominium’s regulations not only strengthened the desired connection with the forest but also met our desire to place the leisure area at the front of the plot, ensuring privacy from those walking by on the street. 

Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 22 of 28
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 27 of 28
Section DD

A concrete box, partially cantilevered, houses the pool so that it is not visible from the street or the sidewalk.

Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 4 of 28
© Adriano Pacelli

The structure is made up of a mixed system of concrete and metal truss beams, with masonry closure, creating an interesting aesthetic in the volume.

Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 12 of 28
© Adriano Pacelli
Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 28 of 28
Exploded scheme
Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 14 of 28
© Adriano Pacelli

The residence consists of private areas on the upper floor, where we also designed a bleacher so that the family could enjoy a pleasant and privileged space to contemplate the view and engage in outdoor activities.

Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 11 of 28
© Adriano Pacelli

Located 5 meters above the street, the ground floor houses the leisure area at the front of the plot, providing greater sun exposure, privacy from the neighbors behind, and closer contact with the forest. 

Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 8 of 28
© Adriano Pacelli

In addition to the living and service areas, the house includes an office and a guest suite on the ground floor. Two side voids next to the living room allow abundant light and ventilation to enter almost every room, which closes to the west and opens to the north and south.

Save this picture!
Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Adriano Pacelli

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
24 7 Arquitetura
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Entreverdes House / 24 7 Arquitetura" [Casa Entreverdes / 24 7 Arquitetura] 06 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028709/entreverdes-house-24-7-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags