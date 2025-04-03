Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare
  4. Australia
  5. Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus

Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus

Save

Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Image 2 of 35Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Image 3 of 35Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairHealth and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairHealth and Medical Research Building / Architectus - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Healthcare
Australia
  • Principal Architect And Interior Designer: Architectus
  • Landscape Architecture: Oxigen
  • Project Management: Mott MacDonald
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: KBR
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Wallbridge Gilbert Aztec (WGA):
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Resonate
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: BuildSurv (Building Surveyor)
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Dsquared
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Aunty Yvonne Koolmatrie, Karl Meyer Role and James Tylor (Artists)
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Trevor Mein

Text description provided by the architects. The Flinders University Health and Medical Research Building (HMRB) is designed as an extension of its landscape, drawing inspiration from the ochre outcrops of the Adelaide Hills. Positioned along the pedestrian route from the rail terminus to the university, the architecture emerges organically from the terrain, mirroring the geological layers of Rainbow Country. The sloping site's 14-metre fall informed the design, creating a structure that feels embedded in the land's history and contours.

Save this picture!
Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Image 2 of 35
© Trevor Mein
Save this picture!
Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Image 35 of 35
North Section
Save this picture!
Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Image 9 of 35
© Trevor Mein

In collaboration with the Cultural Narrative and Indigenous Art Advisory Panel, including Dr. Uncle Lewis Yarlupurka O'Brien, the design integrates significant Kaurna landmarks such as Patawalonga, Tjilbruke Springs, Mount Lofty, and Mount Bonython. The façade, clad in terracotta tiles and aluminium blades, reflects the sedimentary layers of the local landscape, with the blades subtly directing attention to these culturally significant sites.

Save this picture!
Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Exterior Photography
© Trevor Mein

HMRB fosters collaboration and community engagement, opening itself to the public through an active foyer featuring a café, meeting rooms, and flexible event spaces. A central staircase promotes movement and interaction, with handrails inscribed with messages on health and wellbeing. Throughout the building, a mix of open work zones, quiet rooms, and social spaces accommodate various work and research needs.

Save this picture!
Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Shannon McGrath
Save this picture!
Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Image 32 of 35
Floor Plan Level 3
Save this picture!
Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Interior Photography
© Shannon McGrath
Save this picture!
Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Image 25 of 35
© Shannon McGrath

Floor-to-ceiling windows blur the line between inside and outside, flooding the interior with natural light and offering views of the landscaped surrounds. Green terraces, biophilic design elements, and a winter garden atrium further enhance wellbeing. Indigenous bush gardens enrich the outdoor space, creating a contemplative environment amid the bustling campus.

Save this picture!
Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Image 3 of 35
© Shannon McGrath

Art plays a crucial role in embedding Indigenous narratives into the fabric of HMRB. A Kaurna Kuri design by Indigenous artist James Tylor appears on the façade and ceiling panels, symbolizing the convergence of knowledge and songlines. Suspended woven sculptures by Ngarrindjeri artist Aunty Yvonne Koolmatrie, inspired by the Acacia plant, celebrate First Nations medicinal traditions. These elements, alongside the Indigenous bush garden, reinforce the connection between culture, learning, and health.

Save this picture!
Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Interior Photography, Chair
© Shannon McGrath
Save this picture!
Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass
© Shannon McGrath

HMRB is designed to support cutting-edge research with flexible PC2 wet and dry labs that adapt to evolving scientific needs. Open and enclosed research spaces balance collaboration and focused work, while consult rooms and bookable meeting spaces enhance accessibility. The building's digital infrastructure, awarded a Platinum WiredScore certification—the first for a medical research institute—ensures world-class connectivity.

Save this picture!
Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Shannon McGrath
Save this picture!
Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Shannon McGrath
Save this picture!
Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Shannon McGrath

Sustainability is integral to HMRB's design. The building is powered by 100% renewable energy, drawing from photovoltaic solar panels and wind power. Its orientation reduces heat load, while the glazed façade blocks 75% of solar heat. Louvres provide passive ventilation, optimizing thermal comfort. Targeting Gold WELL and LEED certification, the facility prioritizes environmental responsibility and occupant wellbeing.

Save this picture!
Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus - Interior Photography, Living Room, Glass, Chair
© Shannon McGrath

The surrounding landscape, designed by Oxigen, creates a seamless link between the university, hospitals, and Flinders Station, transforming HMRB into a gateway to the campus. Thoughtful urban design elements—including native plantings, shaded pedestrian pathways, and public art—encourage interaction and position HMRB as both a research hub and a community destination.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sports Rd, Bedford Park SA 5042, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Architectus
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareAustralia
Cite: "Health and Medical Research Building / Architectus" 03 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028705/health-and-medical-research-building-architectus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest FlooringCheck the latest FlooringCheck the latest Flooring

Check the latest Flooring

Check the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Check the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Top #Tags