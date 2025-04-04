Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR

+ 25

Visual Directing: Dae hyun Lee

Other Participants: Hye Joo Jang, Yu Kyung Kim

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Seongsu-dong, there is a space that feels like a small ocean blooming within the city. Torriden's flagship store in Seongsu is serene and crystal-clear—like a single drop of water—expressing the very essence of the brand in its purest form.

Its exterior is wrapped in undulating glass that evokes the illusion of walking on the surface of water. Natural light filters through the glass, refracting gently into the space and casting soft ripples across walls, floors, and shelves. This is not just architectural ornamentation—it is a visual translation of Torriden's core values: hydration, purity, and clarity.

Step inside, and you're surrounded by a soft, fluid atmosphere—almost as if swimming through water. The interplay of light and shadows, refracted through glass, shimmers throughout the space like flowing waves. Each product, displayed on transparent shelves, appears to float mid-air like droplets, enhancing the sensory experience.

This is a strategic design choice, crafted to clearly convey the brand's message. In Seongsu—an iconic neighborhood where sensory-driven brands gather—Torriden needed a unique visual language to immediately captivate attention. This space is not merely a place to showcase products, but a tangible realization of the brand's worldview and storytelling.

Every element of the store has been thoughtfully designed. From the moment you take a step, reach for a product, or simply gaze at the shifting light, every gesture becomes part of an immersive experience—one that flows effortlessly within a moisture-rich atmosphere.

In this way, the Seongsu flagship store designed by YGGGR is not only a space that embodies Torriden's philosophy, but also a poetic stage for sensory experiences. It is architecture that speaks in nature's voice, offering a gentle and emotional message within the heart of the city.