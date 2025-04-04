Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. South Korea
  5. Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR

Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR

Save
Save this picture!
Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Yong Joon Choi

Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR - Image 2 of 30Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR - Image 3 of 30Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR - Image 4 of 30Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR - Image 5 of 30Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Store
Seoul, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Yong Joon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Seongsu-dong, there is a space that feels like a small ocean blooming within the city. Torriden's flagship store in Seongsu is serene and crystal-clear—like a single drop of water—expressing the very essence of the brand in its purest form.

Save this picture!
Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Yong Joon Choi
Save this picture!
Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR - Image 12 of 30
© Yong Joon Choi

Its exterior is wrapped in undulating glass that evokes the illusion of walking on the surface of water. Natural light filters through the glass, refracting gently into the space and casting soft ripples across walls, floors, and shelves. This is not just architectural ornamentation—it is a visual translation of Torriden's core values: hydration, purity, and clarity.

Save this picture!
Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR - Image 14 of 30
© Yong Joon Choi
Save this picture!
Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR - Image 4 of 30
© Yong Joon Choi

Step inside, and you're surrounded by a soft, fluid atmosphere—almost as if swimming through water. The interplay of light and shadows, refracted through glass, shimmers throughout the space like flowing waves. Each product, displayed on transparent shelves, appears to float mid-air like droplets, enhancing the sensory experience.

Save this picture!
Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR - Image 15 of 30
© Yong Joon Choi

This is a strategic design choice, crafted to clearly convey the brand's message. In Seongsu—an iconic neighborhood where sensory-driven brands gather—Torriden needed a unique visual language to immediately captivate attention. This space is not merely a place to showcase products, but a tangible realization of the brand's worldview and storytelling.

Save this picture!
Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR - Image 17 of 30
© Yong Joon Choi

Every element of the store has been thoughtfully designed. From the moment you take a step, reach for a product, or simply gaze at the shifting light, every gesture becomes part of an immersive experience—one that flows effortlessly within a moisture-rich atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR - Image 19 of 30
© Yong Joon Choi
Save this picture!
Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR - Image 24 of 30
© Yong Joon Choi

In this way, the Seongsu flagship store designed by YGGGR is not only a space that embodies Torriden's philosophy, but also a poetic stage for sensory experiences. It is architecture that speaks in nature's voice, offering a gentle and emotional message within the heart of the city.

Save this picture!
Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Yong Joon Choi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:17, Seongsui-ro 7ga-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
YGGGR
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreSouth Korea
Cite: "Torriden Flagship Store / YGGGR" 04 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028700/torriden-flagship-store-ygggr> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Top #Tags