Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio

Houses • Vietnam Architects: 6717 Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 50 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Galaxy Glass & Stone , Jotun

Lead Architects: Le Viet Hoi

Structure Engineers: Nguyen Ngoc Thien

Program / Use / Building Function: Pavilion

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. For the people of rural Vietnam, the "Chái" is an extension of the main house, a space that embodies simplicity, functionality, and familiarity. Whether serving as a kitchen, a veranda, or a communal area, the "Chái" always evokes a sense of warmth and closeness. Typically open or with minimal doors, it allows for natural ventilation from front to back, with an extended roof providing shade and shelter. Much like the "Thảo Bạt" houses in Southern Vietnam, which serve as gathering spaces for guests, celebrations, or relaxation, Trúc Lâm Anh Retreat embraces the essence of a "Chái," a transitional, expansive, and connective space.

Located 4 km southeast of Buon Ma Thuot city center, Trúc Lâm Anh Retreat is a 50m² space nestled within a lush garden, adjacent to the family home. Designed as a versatile sanctuary, it serves as a tranquil workspace and an intimate setting for receiving guests that is peaceful, refined, and independent from the main house. At the same time, it offers the homeowners a serene retreat, a place to unwind and escape the noise and bustle of urban life.

Trúc Lâm Anh Retreat is a harmonious fusion of traditional cultural values and contemporary architectural thinking, bridging past and present. The design integrates the "Hàng Hiên," a signature element of traditional Vietnamese architecture with the stilt houses of the Central Highlands, creating a unique transitional space that embodies the interaction between humans, nature, and indigenous culture. More than just a physical structure, this architectural ensemble blends modern aesthetics with the raw beauty of vernacular design. Traditional tiled roofs are reinterpreted in a contemporary form while maintaining their rustic simplicity, serving as a gentle reminder of heritage. The two main sections, the functional block and the multipurpose block, are not only designed for practical use but also act as connecting elements within the overall composition. The "Hàng Hiên", as an intermediary space, blurs the boundaries between the interior and exterior, reflecting the seamless harmony between man and nature, between stillness and movement.

Rather than featuring a conventional façade, the retreat reveals its essence through a cross-section of layered structures subtly unveiled beyond the slanted entrance wall. The design is direct and unpretentious, yet graceful and well-orchestrated, with overlapping "layers, planes, and wings" leading to a curved staircase that ascends to the rooftop terrace, a poetic closure to the sequence.

By utilizing locally sourced materials such as natural stone, terrazzo, reclaimed wood from old buildings, and clay tiles, Trúc Lâm Anh Retreat embodies the rich identity of the Central Highlands. These materials not only enhance the rustic and inviting aesthetic but also reinforce sustainability and appreciation for natural resources. The raw yet refined architectural elements create a living space deeply rooted in tradition while embracing contemporary sensibilities. Simple and natural interior finishes, with earthy tones and materials reminiscent of the forested landscape, seamlessly blend the retreat into its surroundings, celebrating both nature and local culture.