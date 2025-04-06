Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio

Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio

Save

Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio - Image 2 of 24Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, BeamTruc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio - Image 4 of 24Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio - Image 5 of 24Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: 6717 Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Galaxy Glass & Stone, Jotun
  • Lead Architects: Le Viet Hoi
  • Structure Engineers: Nguyen Ngoc Thien
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Pavilion
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio - Image 4 of 24
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. For the people of rural Vietnam, the "Chái" is an extension of the main house, a space that embodies simplicity, functionality, and familiarity. Whether serving as a kitchen, a veranda, or a communal area, the "Chái" always evokes a sense of warmth and closeness. Typically open or with minimal doors, it allows for natural ventilation from front to back, with an extended roof providing shade and shelter. Much like the "Thảo Bạt" houses in Southern Vietnam, which serve as gathering spaces for guests, celebrations, or relaxation, Trúc Lâm Anh Retreat embraces the essence of a "Chái," a transitional, expansive, and connective space.

Save this picture!
Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

Located 4 km southeast of Buon Ma Thuot city center, Trúc Lâm Anh Retreat is a 50m² space nestled within a lush garden, adjacent to the family home. Designed as a versatile sanctuary, it serves as a tranquil workspace and an intimate setting for receiving guests that is peaceful, refined, and independent from the main house. At the same time, it offers the homeowners a serene retreat, a place to unwind and escape the noise and bustle of urban life.

Save this picture!
Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio - Image 2 of 24
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio - Image 23 of 24
Plan Ground floor / Sections
Save this picture!
Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio - Image 9 of 24
© Hiroyuki Oki

Trúc Lâm Anh Retreat is a harmonious fusion of traditional cultural values and contemporary architectural thinking, bridging past and present. The design integrates the "Hàng Hiên," a signature element of traditional Vietnamese architecture with the stilt houses of the Central Highlands, creating a unique transitional space that embodies the interaction between humans, nature, and indigenous culture. More than just a physical structure, this architectural ensemble blends modern aesthetics with the raw beauty of vernacular design. Traditional tiled roofs are reinterpreted in a contemporary form while maintaining their rustic simplicity, serving as a gentle reminder of heritage. The two main sections, the functional block and the multipurpose block, are not only designed for practical use but also act as connecting elements within the overall composition. The "Hàng Hiên", as an intermediary space, blurs the boundaries between the interior and exterior, reflecting the seamless harmony between man and nature, between stillness and movement.

Save this picture!
Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio - Image 17 of 24
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio - Image 14 of 24
© Hiroyuki Oki

Rather than featuring a conventional façade, the retreat reveals its essence through a cross-section of layered structures subtly unveiled beyond the slanted entrance wall. The design is direct and unpretentious, yet graceful and well-orchestrated, with overlapping "layers, planes, and wings" leading to a curved staircase that ascends to the rooftop terrace, a poetic closure to the sequence.

Save this picture!
Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

By utilizing locally sourced materials such as natural stone, terrazzo, reclaimed wood from old buildings, and clay tiles, Trúc Lâm Anh Retreat embodies the rich identity of the Central Highlands. These materials not only enhance the rustic and inviting aesthetic but also reinforce sustainability and appreciation for natural resources. The raw yet refined architectural elements create a living space deeply rooted in tradition while embracing contemporary sensibilities. Simple and natural interior finishes, with earthy tones and materials reminiscent of the forested landscape, seamlessly blend the retreat into its surroundings, celebrating both nature and local culture.

Save this picture!
Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
6717 Studio
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Truc Lam Anh Retreat / 6717 Studio" 06 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028658/truc-lam-anh-retreat-6717-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags