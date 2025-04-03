Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio

Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio

Save

Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, CourtyardCo Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio - Image 3 of 43Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio - Interior Photography, Courtyard, BeamCo Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio - Exterior Photography, CourtyardCo Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: 6717 Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  252
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dong Tam, Galaxy Glass & Stone, Jotun, Xinfa
  • Lead Architects: Le Viet Hoi
  • Team: Nguyen Van Duc, Dang Thanh Bao, Le Hoang Nam
  • Structure Engineers: Nguyen Ngoc Thien
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Hiroyuki Oki

Co Muoi Garden Villa: Revitalizing Hometown Memories Through Architecture – Located in Hong Ngu District, Dong Thap Province, Viet Nam, Co Muoi Garden Villa is embraced by the timeless rural landscape of the Mekong Delta. With its traditional tiled roof and expansive verandas, the villa exudes a quiet elegance, seamlessly blending into the serene countryside. Inspired by the flood-resistant wooden stilt houses of old Hong Ngu District, the solid stone columns stand as symbols of resilience and strength. More than just a tranquil retreat, this home represents a delicate fusion of architecture and culture, of modernity and tradition, telling the story of the enduring peace and vitality of the riverside region.

Save this picture!
Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio - Interior Photography, Courtyard, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio - Image 33 of 43
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio - Image 15 of 43
© Hiroyuki Oki

The large, sweeping tiled roof extends over both courtyards, forming deep verandas that echo the rhythmic rooflines of traditional Vietnamese homes while harmonizing with the natural surroundings. A rectangular structure runs through the length of the house, creating a luminous corridor that connects different functional spaces. This corridor not only welcomes natural light and greenery into the home but also guides the flow of space from the front courtyard to the vast fields beyond. The seamless transition between the interior and the exterior dissolves boundaries, fostering a living environment that is both continuous and harmonious. Carefully orchestrated light and shadow play a pivotal role in shaping spatial perception, softening the atmosphere, and adding depth to the architecture. Here, light is not merely a physical element but a fluid, dynamic presence that enhances the experience of time and space.

Save this picture!
Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Courtyard
© Hiroyuki Oki

Traditional living customs are thoughtfully preserved within Co Muoi Garden Villa, most notably through the ancestral altar, which is placed near the heart of the home and directly linked to communal areas. This intentional layout ensures both convenience and a deep sense of warmth, reinforcing the inseparable bond between spiritual traditions and contemporary family life.

Save this picture!
Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio - Image 3 of 43
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio - Image 37 of 43
Section 2-2
Save this picture!
Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio - Interior Photography, Glass, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki

The interior design embraces simplicity and adaptability, reflecting the practical sensibilities of modern living. Guided by the belief that modernity should not exist apart from tradition, great care has been taken to repurpose cherished old furnishings. Among these are a bed and a wardrobe that have accompanied the homeowners since their wedding, a testament to the enduring emotional connections embedded within everyday objects.

Save this picture!
Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

More than just a living space, Co Muoi Garden Villa is a tribute to cultural heritage and cherished hometown memories once embodied in the traditional homes of the Hong Ngu District. Beneath its modern exterior, the villa safeguards and breathes new life into the architectural essence of the past, intertwining nostalgia with the present.

Save this picture!
Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

Revitalizing hometown memories through architecture is not merely about restoring visual aesthetics; it is about rekindling the deep-rooted connections between people, nature, community, and spiritual values. Every detail and every space within Co Muoi Garden Villa tells a story of cultural resilience and the ever-evolving nature of time, where the past and present coexist in quiet harmony.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
6717 Studio
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio" 03 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028655/co-muoi-garden-villa-6717-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags