Co Muoi Garden Villa / 6717 Studio

+ 38

Houses • Vietnam Architects: 6717 Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 252 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dong Tam , Galaxy Glass & Stone , Jotun , Xinfa

Lead Architects: Le Viet Hoi

Team: Nguyen Van Duc, Dang Thanh Bao, Le Hoang Nam

Structure Engineers: Nguyen Ngoc Thien

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Co Muoi Garden Villa: Revitalizing Hometown Memories Through Architecture – Located in Hong Ngu District, Dong Thap Province, Viet Nam, Co Muoi Garden Villa is embraced by the timeless rural landscape of the Mekong Delta. With its traditional tiled roof and expansive verandas, the villa exudes a quiet elegance, seamlessly blending into the serene countryside. Inspired by the flood-resistant wooden stilt houses of old Hong Ngu District, the solid stone columns stand as symbols of resilience and strength. More than just a tranquil retreat, this home represents a delicate fusion of architecture and culture, of modernity and tradition, telling the story of the enduring peace and vitality of the riverside region.

The large, sweeping tiled roof extends over both courtyards, forming deep verandas that echo the rhythmic rooflines of traditional Vietnamese homes while harmonizing with the natural surroundings. A rectangular structure runs through the length of the house, creating a luminous corridor that connects different functional spaces. This corridor not only welcomes natural light and greenery into the home but also guides the flow of space from the front courtyard to the vast fields beyond. The seamless transition between the interior and the exterior dissolves boundaries, fostering a living environment that is both continuous and harmonious. Carefully orchestrated light and shadow play a pivotal role in shaping spatial perception, softening the atmosphere, and adding depth to the architecture. Here, light is not merely a physical element but a fluid, dynamic presence that enhances the experience of time and space.

Traditional living customs are thoughtfully preserved within Co Muoi Garden Villa, most notably through the ancestral altar, which is placed near the heart of the home and directly linked to communal areas. This intentional layout ensures both convenience and a deep sense of warmth, reinforcing the inseparable bond between spiritual traditions and contemporary family life.

The interior design embraces simplicity and adaptability, reflecting the practical sensibilities of modern living. Guided by the belief that modernity should not exist apart from tradition, great care has been taken to repurpose cherished old furnishings. Among these are a bed and a wardrobe that have accompanied the homeowners since their wedding, a testament to the enduring emotional connections embedded within everyday objects.

More than just a living space, Co Muoi Garden Villa is a tribute to cultural heritage and cherished hometown memories once embodied in the traditional homes of the Hong Ngu District. Beneath its modern exterior, the villa safeguards and breathes new life into the architectural essence of the past, intertwining nostalgia with the present.

Revitalizing hometown memories through architecture is not merely about restoring visual aesthetics; it is about rekindling the deep-rooted connections between people, nature, community, and spiritual values. Every detail and every space within Co Muoi Garden Villa tells a story of cultural resilience and the ever-evolving nature of time, where the past and present coexist in quiet harmony.