Casa C / Adriano Pupilli Architects

+ 13

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This new family home is designed to offer expansive, light-filled living spaces that flow onto outdoor areas with sweeping views of Curl Curl. The design features a C-shaped plan embracing a central garden and pool. Lofty ceilings to the living spaces enhance the sense of openness and light, creating a serene and inviting environment for the clients and their young children.

A neutral palette of materials complements the serene atmosphere, while a connecting bridge links the two main wings of the house. This thoughtful layout maintains a delicate balance between the master bedroom and the children's rooms, ensuring both connection and privacy via separate wings of the house. At the heart of the home lies a double-height kitchen and dining space, which acts as a central hub linking the sleeping wings and embracing a central garden.

The design incorporates a second layer of operability and privacy through a system of fibre cement perforated bi-folding screens. These screens, constantly shifting in response to sunlight, seasons, or coastal conditions, allow for dynamic adjustments to light and privacy throughout the day.

The home wraps around a central garden and swimming pool, seamlessly integrating with outdoor spaces. This connection to water, nature, and play is central to the project, making the outdoors an integral part of everyday life.