World
Casa C / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Sustainability
Australia
  • Architects: Adriano Pupilli Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simon Whitbread
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  EQUITONE, Duravit, Electrolux, Abey, Architectural Window Systems, Artemide, Astro Lighting, Austral Bricks, Baumatic, Blum, Bosch, Bremworth, Brickworks, Brodware, Caroma, Gro agencies, Gyprock, Hafele, Havwoods, James Hardie , +11
  • Landscape: CSLA
  • Builder: Chase Projects
Casa C / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail
© Simon Whitbread

Text description provided by the architects. This new family home is designed to offer expansive, light-filled living spaces that flow onto outdoor areas with sweeping views of Curl Curl. The design features a C-shaped plan embracing a central garden and pool. Lofty ceilings to the living spaces enhance the sense of openness and light, creating a serene and inviting environment for the clients and their young children.

Casa C / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Simon Whitbread

A neutral palette of materials complements the serene atmosphere, while a connecting bridge links the two main wings of the house. This thoughtful layout maintains a delicate balance between the master bedroom and the children's rooms, ensuring both connection and privacy via separate wings of the house. At the heart of the home lies a double-height kitchen and dining space, which acts as a central hub linking the sleeping wings and embracing a central garden.

Casa C / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Stairs, Glass, Chair
© Simon Whitbread
Casa C / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Image 14 of 18
© Simon Whitbread
Casa C / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Simon Whitbread
Casa C / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Simon Whitbread

The design incorporates a second layer of operability and privacy through a system of fibre cement perforated bi-folding screens. These screens, constantly shifting in response to sunlight, seasons, or coastal conditions, allow for dynamic adjustments to light and privacy throughout the day.

Casa C / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Glass
© Simon Whitbread

The home wraps around a central garden and swimming pool, seamlessly integrating with outdoor spaces. This connection to water, nature, and play is central to the project, making the outdoors an integral part of everyday life.

Casa C / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Exterior Photography
© Simon Whitbread

Adriano Pupilli Architects
