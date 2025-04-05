Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Oak Grove Park / PUPA Life Over Space

Oak Grove Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Image 2 of 21Oak Grove Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Image 3 of 21Oak Grove Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Exterior Photography, ConcreteOak Grove Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Image 5 of 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Space, Landscape Architecture
Lithuania
  • Architects: PUPA Life Over Space
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  86000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Norbert Tukaj
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kompan playgrounds
  • Lead Architects: Tadas Jonauskis, Justina Muliuolytė, Ignas Račkauskas, Lukas Kulikauskas, Augustas Makrickas, Artūras Čertovas
Save this picture!
Oak Grove Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Image 2 of 21
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. Oak Grove Park is located in the heart of a modernist housing neighborhood in Klaipėda, Lithuania. Revitalized in 2021, the park has become a beloved spot for locals. It offers two distinct zones: one for active leisure, with sports areas, exercise facilities, and playgrounds, and another for quiet relaxation, where people can read under trees, gather in small spaces, or feed birds by the pond. These areas are linked by a circular pathway—perfect for walking, cycling, or rollerblading.

Save this picture!
Oak Grove Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Image 5 of 21
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
Oak Grove Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Image 21 of 21
Plan
Save this picture!
Oak Grove Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Image 3 of 21
© Norbert Tukaj

Oak Grove Park shows how public space renewal can stimulate the regeneration of large-scale housing neighborhoods. Much of Lithuania's urban population lives in such estates, including the Rumpiškės district in Klaipėda. This neighborhood, built in the 1970s, was designed with apartment buildings around Oak Grove Park. Over the past 50 years, without renovation, both the neighborhood and its public spaces have deteriorated physically, visually, and socially. As these housing estates are privately owned, renovations occur slowly. Thus, municipalities can make the most significant impact on improving residents' quality of life by enhancing public spaces.

Save this picture!
Oak Grove Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
Oak Grove Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj

In 2015, the urbanist studio "PUPA / Life Over Space" developed an urban vision for the neighborhood, focusing on revitalizing courtyards and public spaces, including Vaidila Square and Oak Grove Park, funded by EU support. Public participation, through presentations, discussions, and workshops, helped identify residents' needs and test different scenarios, leading to well-chosen design options. The design of Oak Grove Park responds to the varied needs of its residents. On one side of the park is a lively, active area with sports fields, fitness zones, and playgrounds for children and teenagers. The other side offers a more tranquil atmosphere, featuring ponds with local birdlife, sunlit or shaded islands with benches, and flower beds. A continuous loop path for cycling and walking links smaller pathways and recreational spots, winding between the old oak trees and nearby apartment buildings. This loop has become a favorite spot for residents, not only as a place to exercise but also to socialize, people-watch, and meet their neighbors.

Save this picture!
Oak Grove Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Norbert Tukaj

Situated in one of Klaipėda's densest areas, Oak Grove Park is surrounded by blocks with a higher concentration of elderly residents and single-person households. Thus, creating spaces where people could meet and socialize was essential. The primary goal in designing the public spaces was to foster an environment that encourages people to connect, spend more time outdoors, and lead healthier, more active lives.

Save this picture!
Oak Grove Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
Oak Grove Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj

In conclusion, Oak Grove Park demonstrates how thoughtful public space renewal can breathe new life into aging urban neighborhoods. By creating spaces for both active leisure and peaceful relaxation, the park fosters social interaction, promotes healthier lifestyles, and enhances the quality of life for residents of all ages. Its revitalization serves as a model for transforming similar housing estates across Lithuania and beyond.

Save this picture!
Oak Grove Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj

Project location

Address:Klaipėda, Klaipeda City Municipality, Lithuania

PUPA Life Over Space
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureLithuania
