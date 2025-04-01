Thürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer

+ 22

Collaborators: Alexander Mühlbauer, Andreas B. Mühlbauer, Andreas J. Mühlbauer

Landscape Architecture: Maurus Schifferli, Bern (CHE)

Artist: Michael Schölß, Ingolstadt

City: Ingolstadt (DEU)

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The former town farm dates back to the 16th century. It was not until the middle of the 20th century that the property was used purely for residential purposes.

With its corner position in the immediate vicinity of the Taschentorturm, the listed ensemble has a special significance in the urban space.

The Taschenturm was built during the second expansion of Ingolstadt in the 14th century. Most recently, the house and its outbuildings stood empty for decades. In close cooperation between the private investor and the architects, a way was found for a sustainable use. The project was subsidized with public funds.

The apartments are heated by district heating. Following completion of the renovation, the former residential building now has three apartments with a total of 180 square meters of space and the former farm building - a barn with stables - has a three-storey apartment with 90 square meters of living space.

The small courtyard, which used to be enclosed, now serves as an undisturbed outdoor space for all residents.