ISSN 0719-8884
Thürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer

Thürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, DoorThürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteThürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer - Interior Photography, WoodThürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer - Interior PhotographyThürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Ingolstadt (DEU), Germany
  • Architects: Büro Mühlbauer
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2024
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ralph Feiner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, ACO Drainage, Duravit, Brillux, Creaton, Fuchsdesign, Replicata, Siedle, Velux, Vigour, VitrA
  • Collaborators: Alexander Mühlbauer, Andreas B. Mühlbauer, Andreas J. Mühlbauer
  • Landscape Architecture: Maurus Schifferli, Bern (CHE)
  • Artist: Michael Schölß, Ingolstadt
  • City: Ingolstadt (DEU)
  • Country: Germany
Thürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Ralph Feiner

Text description provided by the architects. The former town farm dates back to the 16th century. It was not until the middle of the 20th century that the property was used purely for residential purposes.

Thürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Ralph Feiner
Thürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer - Image 20 of 27
Ground Floor Plan
Thürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer - Interior Photography, Wood
© Ralph Feiner

With its corner position in the immediate vicinity of the Taschentorturm, the listed ensemble has a special significance in the urban space.

Thürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer - Image 18 of 27
Exploded Axonometry

The Taschenturm was built during the second expansion of Ingolstadt in the 14th century. Most recently, the house and its outbuildings stood empty for decades. In close cooperation between the private investor and the architects, a way was found for a sustainable use. The project was subsidized with public funds.

Thürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Ralph Feiner
Thürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer - Image 23 of 27
Section
Thürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete, Beam
© Ralph Feiner

The apartments are heated by district heating. Following completion of the renovation, the former residential building now has three apartments with a total of 180 square meters of space and the former farm building - a barn with stables - has a three-storey apartment with 90 square meters of living space.

Thürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer - Interior Photography, Arch, Chair
© Ralph Feiner
Thürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer - Interior Photography
© Ralph Feiner

The small courtyard, which used to be enclosed, now serves as an undisturbed outdoor space for all residents.

Thürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Ralph Feiner

Cite: "Thürwachterhaus / Büro Mühlbauer" 01 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028551/thurwachterhaus-buro-muhlbauer> ISSN 0719-8884

