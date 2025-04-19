The Houberg Estate / Dieter Blok + Sanne Eekel

+ 14

Structural Consultants: Pieters Bouwtechniek

City: Lobith

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. Where river Rhine once served as a thriving trade route, today a remarkable nature reserve has reclaimed the land, restoring a sense of peace and serenity. The ancient river bends carve long sightlines through willow groves, along beaver dams. In the heart of this expansive landscape, some space has been reserved for a modern estate.

The clients undertook the ambitious task of transforming a polluted site, into a sanctuary where nature and architecture strengthen each other. Through years of dedicated effort, they have reforested the estate, extending the character of the adjacent Natura 2000 area. This newly created nature reserve is shared with passing hikers and fishermen, who are invited to explore the estate's public areas. It marks the beginning of a new chapter, deeply rooted in tradition and conservacy. Set atop a slightly raised river bed, stands the manor house, anchoring the estate. This family home is designed to bring generations together, offering a retreat from the bustle of the city and an opportunity to immerse in nature. It is a place to celebrate life, surrounded by the serenity of the landscape.

The manor comprises three wings, each embracing a distinct aspect of the surrounding landscape. Upon arrival, a winding road leads through an English-style parkland, offering changing glimpses of the house and gradually revealing its striking entrance. On the other two sides, the house meets the rugged beauty of the river bends and former agricultural fields, reinforcing the estate's connection to its natural origins.

The landscape design carefully enhances both biodiversity and aesthetic appeal. The estate's scenic layered landscape has been enriched with new pathways, while a neighboring organic farmer grazes his Belted Galloway cattle in the meadows, blending agriculture and ecology seamlessly. At the heart of the estate, the manor aligns with a central axis that spans the property. Steps, verandas, and terraces connect the building to its surroundings, integrating indoor and outdoor spaces. The robust stone base supports a lightweight wooden pavilion on top, creating a harmonious architectural balance. Large glass facades frame uninterrupted panoramic views, ensuring a seamless transition between interior and exterior.

The natural color palette of warm reddish-brown wood and locally sourced stone harmonizes perfectly with the environment. The hand-laid stone foundation pays homage to the glacial boulders scattered across the region, a subtle nod to the area's geological heritage. This estate is the result of an intensive collaboration, built on trust and a shared vision. What was once a neglected and polluted site is now a thriving example of what can be achieved when architecture and landscape work in harmony. The manor house, modest yet noble, bridges past and future, serving as a home for generations to come. An iconic new landmark at the heart of nature.