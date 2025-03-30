House + Studio / NAW Studio

+ 29

Houses, Offices Interiors • Vietnam Architects: NAW Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 385 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: DinhR

Lead Architects: NAW

Lead Team: Dinh Binh Nguyen

Design Team: Le Huu Ha, Nguyen Quoc Bao, Nguyen Pham Quoc Duy, Vu Cao Viet Anh

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Perhaps, land feng shui is always one of the major issues that Vietnamese homeowners are always concerned about when it comes to home design and construction. At the House + Studio, its special land position is the biggest problem that NAW studio needs to solve. Located on a 180 square meter plot of land, facing East - Northeast on My Thi Street in Da Nang City, the House + Studio has a location that makes the homeowner worry a lot about, which is directly opposite a large church, and a cemetery in the area. The family's daily activities always face many disadvantages because of this location.

In addition, according to the homeowner's request, the house design must ensure that the living space of the two households living inside must be completely independent in traffic and living, but can still communicate conveniently with each other in daily life. That means the design must ensure the construction of two complete apartments inside the same house.

The House + Studio, as its name suggests, is a combination of soft curves from the facade to the interior layout of the house. Curved architecture can create a sense of movement and flow inside the house. Curves can attract the eye and bring a sense of continuity while adding interest and aesthetic appeal to the architecture. Right from the facade, the curves are arranged in a certain ratio so that the architectural shape becomes the most prominent. Besides, this facade form is also an effective solution for blocking the view, limiting direct sunlight from inside the house to the shrine and vice versa.

Inside the house, there continue to be eye-catching curves cleverly divided into pieces, creating diverse visual fields during activities. The house consists of 1 ground floor and 2 floors, with the 1st and 2nd floors belonging to the owner of the 1st apartment, and the 3rd floor is a 2nd independent apartment. Traffic in the house is divided into two main vertical traffic axes; the 1st and 2nd floor stairs inside the house are used for apartment 1, and the front staircase runs through three floors and is the main entrance for apartment 2.

Both apartments ensure all necessary functions of the living room, kitchen, bedroom, working room, auxiliary room, etc., complete for the whole family to live in. The main interior color tone is still a repetition of white, gray, and wood tones that are combined, emphasizing simplicity and efficiency in design, as well as expressing the personality of the homeowner.

An indispensable part of any design by Naw studio is to handle the internal microclimate in the house itself. The solution that the NAW Studio chose for the House + Studio this time is the "Wind Trap" solution, a solution that is not new in architectural physics but is still very effective for this hot and sunny central weather. At first glance, you can see that the facade of the house is quite stuffy due to having to deal with the shielding according to the homeowner's wishes, but contrary to that outlook, the system of horizontal wind shutters will bring fresh air from outside into the house by the pressure difference created when there is a large vertical skylight right in the middle of the house. The wind penetrates every corner and quickly escapes outside from the skylight, creating continuous air convection to keep the house cool. The placement of green trees is also carefully calculated by the NAW Studio to optimize the quality of air brought into the house, with green patches always located at the air vents.