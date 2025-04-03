Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano

+ 32

Houses • Brazil Architects: Leo Romano

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5027 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Edgard César

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Blindlux , Interpam , JR Aluminium , Movelaria Brasileira

Lead Architect: Leo Romano

Landscape: Kalinka Paisagismo

Marble: Gruta Mármores

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Pirenópolis was conceived as a delicate harmony between architecture and the surrounding natural landscape. The concrete slab, which shelters the cars, blends into the cerrado (Brazilian savanna), while the proportional incision of this entry canopy embraces the landscaping, establishing a connection with nature.

A wooden walkway leads to the pool and veranda—spaces designed to gather the family and create memories, welcoming everyone with warmth. The pool extends toward the steam sauna, which opens onto the forest, completing and enriching the arrival experience.

The home’s exposed concrete gains warmth and texture through custom cabinetry, emphasizing the functionality of the social spaces on the ground floor. The layout is open, with minimal pillars and full-height glass frames that fully open, framing the landscape and integrating it into the TV lounge. The furniture here was designed on a human scale, prioritizing comfort and relaxation.

On the upper floor, the glass window frames lend lightness, almost as if floating, softening the block’s linearity. The vertical circulation leads to a transitional room between the social and private areas. The master suite is fluidly organized, with the closet and bathroom separated by a natural muxarabi (lattice) panel, adding elegance and functionality.

To celebrate the surrounding nature, the terrace was designed as both a lookout and an orchid garden, elevating daily life into a contemplative experience that transcends mere habitation.

Casa Pirenópolis is an invitation to flow between exterior and interior, natural and built—creating a constant dialogue between human beings and their environment.