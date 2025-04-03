Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano

Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano

Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Garden
Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Leo Romano
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5027 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Edgard César
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Blindlux, Interpam, JR Aluminium, Movelaria Brasileira
  • Lead Architect: Leo Romano
  • Landscape: Kalinka Paisagismo
  • Marble: Gruta Mármores
  • Country: Brazil
Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano - Image 33 of 37
© Edgard César

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Pirenópolis was conceived as a delicate harmony between architecture and the surrounding natural landscape. The concrete slab, which shelters the cars, blends into the cerrado (Brazilian savanna), while the proportional incision of this entry canopy embraces the landscaping, establishing a connection with nature.

Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Edgard César
Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano - Image 8 of 37
© Edgard César

A wooden walkway leads to the pool and veranda—spaces designed to gather the family and create memories, welcoming everyone with warmth. The pool extends toward the steam sauna, which opens onto the forest, completing and enriching the arrival experience.

Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© Edgard César
Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano - Image 34 of 37
Plan - Ground floor
Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Edgard César

The home’s exposed concrete gains warmth and texture through custom cabinetry, emphasizing the functionality of the social spaces on the ground floor. The layout is open, with minimal pillars and full-height glass frames that fully open, framing the landscape and integrating it into the TV lounge. The furniture here was designed on a human scale, prioritizing comfort and relaxation.

Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Edgard César

On the upper floor, the glass window frames lend lightness, almost as if floating, softening the block’s linearity. The vertical circulation leads to a transitional room between the social and private areas. The master suite is fluidly organized, with the closet and bathroom separated by a natural muxarabi (lattice) panel, adding elegance and functionality.

Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano - Image 4 of 37
© Edgard César

To celebrate the surrounding nature, the terrace was designed as both a lookout and an orchid garden, elevating daily life into a contemplative experience that transcends mere habitation.

Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano - Image 25 of 37
© Edgard César
Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano - Image 36 of 37
Section 01
Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano - Image 12 of 37
© Edgard César

Casa Pirenópolis is an invitation to flow between exterior and interior, natural and built—creating a constant dialogue between human beings and their environment.

Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Edgard César

Project gallery

About this office
Leo Romano
Concrete

Projects
Built Projects
Selected Projects
Residential Architecture
Houses
Brazil

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Pirenópolis House / Leo Romano" [Casa Pirenópolis / Leo Romano] 03 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028451/pirenopolis-house-leo-romano> ISSN 0719-8884

