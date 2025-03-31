Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. House in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti

House in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti

Save

House in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti - Exterior PhotographyHouse in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, GlassHouse in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, ChairHouse in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodHouse in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Sustainability
Bologna, Italy
  • Project And Construction Management: Arch. Luca Ladinetti, Arch. Anna Branzanti
  • Drawings: Arch. Alejandra Osorio Restrepo, Arch. Riccardo Bozzini
  • Structural Design: Ing. Emanuelel Fornalè
  • System Design: Per. Ind. Lorenzo Vecchi
  • Finishes: Delisari Materia Design s.r.l.s.
  • Doors: Qualis Design
  • Custom Furniture: Rabatto s.r.l.
  • Windows: Nuova Zamagna
  • City: Bologna
  • Country: Italy
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti - Exterior Photography
© Marcello Mariana

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of a very small village in the Bolognese Apennines, at an altitude of 750 meters, the house is set within a landscape of a distinctly agricultural character. The project was conceived with the aim of finding a balance between the region's traditional building techniques and a contemporary architectural language.

Save this picture!
House in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Marcello Mariana
Save this picture!
House in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti - Image 16 of 25
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair
© Marcello Mariana

The building replaces a 1970s structure, whose demolition and reconstruction required deep reflection, taking into account regulatory constraints and the particular topography of the terrain. The imposed height, defined volume, and required distance from the adjacent rural road were strict constraints that guided the design towards an essential and functional solution. The result is a clean geometric volume that modernly reinterprets the traditional pitched roof, characteristic of Apennine houses. The silhouette is broken into two distinct volumes, creating a play of forms that evokes the context without resorting to a mere reproduction of vernacular architecture.

Save this picture!
House in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Marcello Mariana

The architecture is distinguished by its monochromatic black envelope—a radical choice that allows the house to blend into the natural surroundings while simultaneously standing out. The garage, separate from the main volume but connected via a portico, introduces an element of natural integration: a metal trellis designed to host climbing plants, softening the geometries and reducing the overall visual impact. The use of permeable materials for external paths - draining gravel and stabilized soil - avoids the rigidity of artificial spaces and maintains a direct relationship between the house and the land. No perimeter sidewalks: the building emerges directly from the earth, ensuring visual and material continuity with the ground.

Save this picture!
House in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail
© Marcello Mariana
Save this picture!
House in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti - Image 19 of 25
Section AA
Save this picture!
House in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti - Image 9 of 25
© Marcello Mariana

From a construction perspective, the project embraces technological solutions geared toward sustainability: X-LAM walls and laminated wood floors lighten the structure, making it more adaptable to the terrain's low load-bearing capacity. Wood fiber insulation enhances energy efficiency, while photovoltaic panels (which power a battery) and a rainwater collection system complete an integrated ecological vision.

Save this picture!
House in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti - Image 6 of 25
© Marcello Mariana

The interiors reflect a minimalist aesthetic. The ground floor opens westward toward the valley through a large glass window, allowing light to become the true protagonist of the space. The upper floor is designed for maximum functionality: two bedrooms (which can be easily converted into three) and a bathroom, arranged in a rational way to enhance the perception of space. The large glass surfaces dissolve the boundary between indoors and outdoors, transforming the house into an observatory of the surrounding nature.

Save this picture!
House in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti - Image 13 of 25
© Marcello Mariana

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
LADO architetti
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityItaly

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityItaly
Cite: "House in the Bolognese Apennines / LADO architetti" 31 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028447/house-in-the-bolognese-apennines-lado-architetti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags