Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Vietnam
  5. ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept

ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept

Save

ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Interior Photography, ChairThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Image 3 of 26ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Image 5 of 26ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Vietnam
  • Architects: 3fconcept
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  358
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nguyen Dang Hieu
  • Lead Architects: Phan Nhat Hung
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Image 5 of 26
© Nguyen Dang Hieu

A Nostalgic Touch in the Heart of Da Nang – Da Nang is a dynamic, modern city, yet it sits between two of Vietnam's most historic towns: Hue and Hoi An. This contrast between old and new is what inspired the concept behind ThiLa Bistro & Café. Located along the Han River, right in the bustling center of Da Nang, ThiLa Bistro & Café is more than just a restaurant—it's a space that tells a story. We aimed to recreate the essence of traditional Vietnamese architecture, drawing inspiration from the nha ruong houses of Hue and the tube houses of Hoi An. At the same time, we infused modern elements through our use of materials, colors, lighting, and spatial design.

Save this picture!
ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Interior Photography, Chair
© Nguyen Dang Hieu
Save this picture!
ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Nguyen Dang Hieu
Save this picture!
ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Image 25 of 26
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Image 26 of 26
Section
Save this picture!
ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Nguyen Dang Hieu
Save this picture!
ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Nguyen Dang Hieu

The original structure was a modern supermarket with only one floor, fully enclosed to accommodate air conditioning. Our challenge was to transform it into a two-level restaurant that embraces traditional aesthetics while maintaining a sense of openness and connection to nature. One of the biggest architectural challenges was the height of the upper level, which was originally the supermarket's rooftop. To address this, we designed two curved tiled roofs—one large main roof and a smaller secondary one below—to visually lower the ground floor and create a more balanced proportion. We also introduced a newly constructed spiral staircase, which not only serves as an access point to the upper level but also enhances the restaurant's façade as a decorative feature.

Save this picture!
ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Image 6 of 26
© Nguyen Dang Hieu
Save this picture!
ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Image 3 of 26
© Nguyen Dang Hieu

Due to the building's considerable depth, natural light from the front could not reach the interior spaces. To solve this, we incorporated a large skylight and an indoor garden filled with shade-loving plants such as ferns, moss, and wild greenery. This creates a refreshing, nature-infused ambiance for guests. On the upper level, while large glass windows (divided into smaller panes) allow for better lighting, we added an additional light well with hanging fabric panels to diffuse sunlight and prevent direct glare during midday.

Save this picture!
ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Nguyen Dang Hieu
Save this picture!
ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs
© Nguyen Dang Hieu

While the spatial layout leans towards a modern approach, the materials and decorative elements evoke a sense of nostalgia. The walls are coated with a handmade plaster mixture of brown paint and straw, reminiscent of the earthen walls found in traditional Vietnamese homes. The flooring combines polished stone with handcrafted cement tiles, while hand-painted ceramic tiles and artworks adorn the interior. The lighting system is crafted from giay do—a traditional Vietnamese handmade paper known for its durability and lightweight texture. Historically, giay do has been used for calligraphy, folk paintings, and various handicrafts such as lanterns and paper fans.

Save this picture!
ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Nguyen Dang Hieu

The furniture, primarily made of wood with woven paper accents, enhances the natural, rustic charm of the space. Every detail, no matter how small, is carefully considered to evoke a sense of nostalgia for Vietnamese guests while offering a unique and culturally immersive experience for international visitors. ThiLa Bistro & Café is more than just a place to dine—it's a place to feel, to reminisce, and to appreciate the beauty of tradition in a contemporary world.

Save this picture!
ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept - Image 21 of 26
© Nguyen Dang Hieu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Danang city, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
3fconcept
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsVietnam

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsVietnam
Cite: "ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept" 27 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028429/thila-bistro-and-cafe-3fconcept> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags