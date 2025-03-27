ThiLa Bistro & Café / 3fconcept

+ 21

A Nostalgic Touch in the Heart of Da Nang – Da Nang is a dynamic, modern city, yet it sits between two of Vietnam's most historic towns: Hue and Hoi An. This contrast between old and new is what inspired the concept behind ThiLa Bistro & Café. Located along the Han River, right in the bustling center of Da Nang, ThiLa Bistro & Café is more than just a restaurant—it's a space that tells a story. We aimed to recreate the essence of traditional Vietnamese architecture, drawing inspiration from the nha ruong houses of Hue and the tube houses of Hoi An. At the same time, we infused modern elements through our use of materials, colors, lighting, and spatial design.

The original structure was a modern supermarket with only one floor, fully enclosed to accommodate air conditioning. Our challenge was to transform it into a two-level restaurant that embraces traditional aesthetics while maintaining a sense of openness and connection to nature. One of the biggest architectural challenges was the height of the upper level, which was originally the supermarket's rooftop. To address this, we designed two curved tiled roofs—one large main roof and a smaller secondary one below—to visually lower the ground floor and create a more balanced proportion. We also introduced a newly constructed spiral staircase, which not only serves as an access point to the upper level but also enhances the restaurant's façade as a decorative feature.

Due to the building's considerable depth, natural light from the front could not reach the interior spaces. To solve this, we incorporated a large skylight and an indoor garden filled with shade-loving plants such as ferns, moss, and wild greenery. This creates a refreshing, nature-infused ambiance for guests. On the upper level, while large glass windows (divided into smaller panes) allow for better lighting, we added an additional light well with hanging fabric panels to diffuse sunlight and prevent direct glare during midday.

While the spatial layout leans towards a modern approach, the materials and decorative elements evoke a sense of nostalgia. The walls are coated with a handmade plaster mixture of brown paint and straw, reminiscent of the earthen walls found in traditional Vietnamese homes. The flooring combines polished stone with handcrafted cement tiles, while hand-painted ceramic tiles and artworks adorn the interior. The lighting system is crafted from giay do—a traditional Vietnamese handmade paper known for its durability and lightweight texture. Historically, giay do has been used for calligraphy, folk paintings, and various handicrafts such as lanterns and paper fans.

The furniture, primarily made of wood with woven paper accents, enhances the natural, rustic charm of the space. Every detail, no matter how small, is carefully considered to evoke a sense of nostalgia for Vietnamese guests while offering a unique and culturally immersive experience for international visitors. ThiLa Bistro & Café is more than just a place to dine—it's a place to feel, to reminisce, and to appreciate the beauty of tradition in a contemporary world.