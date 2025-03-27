Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

+ 35

Project Team: Alexandra Buchanan, Adam Hamilton

Builder: BBH Projects

Interior: Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

Joinery: Elken Kitchens

Engineer: Northey Consulting

Stylist: Tory Waller

Country: Australia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Kent is a contemporary addition to a 1925 Queenslander. Nestled onto Teneriffe Hill, in the riverside peninsula of New Farm, Brisbane, the site slopes steeply to the west, away from the street, to a surprisingly quiet leafy garden, fringed with palms. Located on a small lot, the cottage is in close proximity to neighboring houses (some 400mm on one side and 800mm on the other). The elevation, however, affords excellent cross ventilation from the north, district hill views to the south, and presents a discreet, small-scale (single-storey) cottage façade to the street, which somewhat belies the significant extension to the rear.

Following the fall of the hill, the floor levels sit against the contours to create surprising height beneath the Queenslander. Separated from the street by a bridge, the landscape falls away beneath it. The southern boundary is defined by an existing stone convict wall whilst the north-western edge is defined by a private laneway (an easement shared by 5 neighbors) and an existing clump of banana trees.

The brief was for a dynamic, private home filled with natural light, texture, and interest. With close proximity to neighboring houses, privacy and outlook are limited to the north & south. Our concept centred around the creation of a captivating internal focus in the form of a central courtyard that would improve daylight and cross ventilation and assist in providing sheltered respite on the westerly facing block.

The courtyard acts as a separation device to respect and maintain the integrity of the existing cottage, which is legible throughout. It also reinforces the language of the queenslander "undercroft" bringing the landscape in and through the house & provides a welcome calm retreat to the street above.

The west-facing rear garden orientation could provide a challenge for managing heat gain, but the design of the plan is responsive, following the fall of the site to provide higher ceilings, internal voids, and operable walls that capture breezes & provide a cool expansive undercroft to the existing cottage. Functionally, the building is flexible and responsive, thermally, it is adaptive also. Funnelling breezes up the hill and through the house on hot summer days but providing warmth and intimacy for the cooler months.