Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

Save

Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairKent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairKent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairKent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairKent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation
Australia
  • Project Team: Alexandra Buchanan, Adam Hamilton
  • Builder: BBH Projects
  • Interior: Alexandra Buchanan Architecture
  • Joinery: Elken Kitchens
  • Engineer: Northey Consulting
  • Stylist: Tory Waller
  • Country: Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Image 6 of 40
© Cieran Murphy

Text description provided by the architects. Kent is a contemporary addition to a 1925 Queenslander. Nestled onto Teneriffe Hill, in the riverside peninsula of New Farm, Brisbane, the site slopes steeply to the west, away from the street, to a surprisingly quiet leafy garden, fringed with palms. Located on a small lot, the cottage is in close proximity to neighboring houses (some 400mm on one side and 800mm on the other). The elevation, however, affords excellent cross ventilation from the north, district hill views to the south, and presents a discreet, small-scale (single-storey) cottage façade to the street, which somewhat belies the significant extension to the rear.

Save this picture!
Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© Cieran Murphy

Following the fall of the hill, the floor levels sit against the contours to create surprising height beneath the Queenslander. Separated from the street by a bridge, the landscape falls away beneath it. The southern boundary is defined by an existing stone convict wall whilst the north-western edge is defined by a private laneway (an easement shared by 5 neighbors) and an existing clump of banana trees.

Save this picture!
Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Cieran Murphy
Save this picture!
Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Cieran Murphy
Save this picture!
Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Image 37 of 40
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Cieran Murphy

The brief was for a dynamic, private home filled with natural light, texture, and interest. With close proximity to neighboring houses, privacy and outlook are limited to the north & south. Our concept centred around the creation of a captivating internal focus in the form of a central courtyard that would improve daylight and cross ventilation and assist in providing sheltered respite on the westerly facing block.

Save this picture!
Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Cieran Murphy
Save this picture!
Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Image 35 of 40
© Cieran Murphy

The courtyard acts as a separation device to respect and maintain the integrity of the existing cottage, which is legible throughout. It also reinforces the language of the queenslander "undercroft" bringing the landscape in and through the house & provides a welcome calm retreat to the street above.

Save this picture!
Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Lighting, Chair
© Cieran Murphy
Save this picture!
Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Image 23 of 40
© Cieran Murphy
Save this picture!
Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Image 38 of 40
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Balcony, Deck, Handrail
© Cieran Murphy
Save this picture!
Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Image 21 of 40
© Cieran Murphy

The west-facing rear garden orientation could provide a challenge for managing heat gain, but the design of the plan is responsive, following the fall of the site to provide higher ceilings, internal voids, and operable walls that capture breezes & provide a cool expansive undercroft to the existing cottage. Functionally, the building is flexible and responsive, thermally, it is adaptive also. Funnelling breezes up the hill and through the house on hot summer days but providing warmth and intimacy for the cooler months.

Save this picture!
Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography
© Cieran Murphy

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alexandra Buchanan Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia
Cite: "Kent House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture" 27 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028427/kent-house-alexandra-buchanan-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags