Pedra House / Stage.AEC

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Monte Mor - SP, Brazil
  • Architects: Stage.AEC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  834
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Azul Vidros, Brich, Casa Conceito, Construflama, Isotectum , Ldarti, Lightworks, Mekal, Pedras Capricórnio, Uniflex
  • Lead Architect: Cesar Sallum e José Rocha
  • Category: Houses
  • Construction: Seije Engenharia
  • Technical Manager: Gustavo Yoshikawa
  • Interior Design: Carla Cuono Arquitetura
  • Landscape: Faisal Arquiteturas Paisagistas
  • Lighting: Ldarti
  • Structure Project: Stec do Brasil
  • Foundation Design: Stec do Brasil
  • Hydraulic And Electrical Installations: MVF Engenharia de Projetos
  • Air Conditioning And Exhaust: Logitec
  • Aúdio E Vídeo: Hex Solution
  • Marcenaria: A Movelaria
  • City: Monte Mor - SP
  • Country: Brazil
© Lela Leme

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the interior of São Paulo, this summer house was designed to accommodate a large family, providing individuality as needed, but generously opening up to integrated living areas, offering, above all, a large outdoor area. The house’s ‘’U’’ shape promotes a continuous dialogue between the building and the central pool, which acts as a square, the heart of the house.

Stage.AEC
