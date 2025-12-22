Pedra House / Stage.AEC

+ 36

Houses • Monte Mor - SP, Brazil Architects: Stage.AEC

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 834 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Azul Vidros , Brich , Casa Conceito , Construflama , Isotectum , Ldarti , Lightworks , Mekal , Pedras Capricórnio , Uniflex

Lead Architect: Cesar Sallum e José Rocha

Category: Houses

Construction: Seije Engenharia

Technical Manager: Gustavo Yoshikawa

Interior Design: Carla Cuono Arquitetura

Landscape: Faisal Arquiteturas Paisagistas

Lighting: Ldarti

Structure Project: Stec do Brasil

Foundation Design: Stec do Brasil

Hydraulic And Electrical Installations: MVF Engenharia de Projetos

Air Conditioning And Exhaust: Logitec

Aúdio E Vídeo: Hex Solution

Marcenaria: A Movelaria

City: Monte Mor - SP

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the interior of São Paulo, this summer house was designed to accommodate a large family, providing individuality as needed, but generously opening up to integrated living areas, offering, above all, a large outdoor area. The house’s ‘’U’’ shape promotes a continuous dialogue between the building and the central pool, which acts as a square, the heart of the house.