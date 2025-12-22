Pedra House / Stage.AEC

More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Construction: Seije Engenharia
- Technical Manager: Gustavo Yoshikawa
- Interior Design: Carla Cuono Arquitetura
- Landscape: Faisal Arquiteturas Paisagistas
- Lighting: Ldarti
- Structure Project: Stec do Brasil
- Foundation Design: Stec do Brasil
- Hydraulic And Electrical Installations: MVF Engenharia de Projetos
- Air Conditioning And Exhaust: Logitec
- Aúdio E Vídeo: Hex Solution
- Marcenaria: A Movelaria
- City: Monte Mor - SP
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the interior of São Paulo, this summer house was designed to accommodate a large family, providing individuality as needed, but generously opening up to integrated living areas, offering, above all, a large outdoor area. The house’s ‘’U’’ shape promotes a continuous dialogue between the building and the central pool, which acts as a square, the heart of the house.