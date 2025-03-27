Student Housing no. 7 / Projekt Praga

+ 26

Project Team: Karolina Tunajek, Marcin Garbacki, Jacek Wochowski, Patrycja Arasim, Agata Bonisławska, Bartek Dudziński, Damian Kasperowicz, Katarzyna Krokos, Malwina Mąka, Joanna Ryżko, Kinga Rzeplińska, Zuzanna Sprogis, Zofia Stachura, Michał Sztolcman

Visual Identity: Alina Rybacka i Wojtek Staniewski

Installations: Studio Klima

Country: Poland

Text description provided by the architects. Redefining student living: Projekt Praga sets a new architectural standard for academic housing in Poland.

For the first time in nearly 60 years, the University of Warsaw has introduced a new public dormitory, setting a fresh benchmark for student living in Poland. Functionality, accessibility, and community are the pillars of this project. "We designed a space where architecture is not just about form but, above all, about enhancing the quality of life for its residents," say the architects from Projekt Praga.

A modern approach to student housing

The University of Warsaw's Student House No. 7 redefines student housing with its modern, functional, and community-driven design for 382 residents. Selected through an architectural competition organized by the Association of Polish Architects (SARP) and the University of Warsaw, the project aimed to seamlessly integrate into the existing campus garden in Służewiec while aligning with the university's long-term urban plan.

Designed to evolve with the campus, the dormitory was envisioned as a standalone building that would later become part of a larger urban composition. Beyond functionality, the focus was on creating a welcoming, human-scale environment, ensuring that students feel at home despite the large scale of the development. By blending smart architecture with an emphasis on community and comfort, the newest Warsaw University Dormitory sets a new benchmark for public student housing in Poland.

Rooted in community and functionality

In the winning concept by Warsaw-based studio Projekt Praga, the dormitory reimagines traditional student housing with a four-winged structure and an "inverted" courtyard, moving away from conventional corridor-based layouts. Inspired by a windmill-like plan, the building is divided into four distinct wings, each designed as small, close-knit living communities. At its core lies a glass atrium, flooding the interiors with natural light and serving as a central gathering space.

This human-centered design eliminates long, impersonal hallways, ensuring that students move effortlessly between shared spaces and their private neighborhood groups. The outside courtyards enhance privacy, preventing direct views into rooms, while also seamlessly connecting communal areas with the surrounding greenery.

Designed with students, for students

Covering nearly 10,300 m², the new dormitory features 138 residential units in a variety of layouts, primarily 2+2 and 1+1 double-room segments, alongside apartments for PhD students and professors. The building also includes 16 fully adapted rooms for students with disabilities.

Its vision was developed at the stage of creating the competition guidelines in the University of Warsaw's Innovation Office for Academic Space (BIPA). Thanks to consultations with experts, representatives of the academic community, and students, the project was tailored to meet the real needs of its future residents. Insights from research on student interaction and community-building informed the decision to divide the interior into smaller, neighborhood-style groups of around 18 residents, fostering social connections while maintaining privacy.

However, what really shapes the dormitory's character are its well-designed common spaces. "Our goal was to create as many opportunities for spontaneous interaction as possible," says Marcin Garbacki, architect at Projekt Praga. Each floor includes communal kitchens with dining areas and study rooms designed for both individual and group work. "We wanted to provide students with spaces where they can easily connect with others, while also having quiet areas to focus on their studies," adds architect Karolina Tunajek.

The ground floor further enhances community life, featuring a laundry room, fitness area, and communal lounge, along with a service space envisioned for future amenities, such as a café. Each of these areas – accessible from both inside and outside the building – is complemented by a thematic courtyard, reinforcing its function:

At the main entrance – an amphitheater-like gathering space with tiered seating on the garage ramp.

Near the service area, laundry, and lounge – a recreational terrace with a grill and a garden café.

By the fitness room – a sports square with outdoor exercise equipment.

Rather than dominating its surroundings, the building is designed to harmonize with the landscape, creating a welcoming, human-scaled environment that encourages both social interaction and personal well-being.

Student housing that feels like home

The interiors of Student Housing no. 7 strike a balance between simplicity and comfort, creating a space that feels just as natural for studying as it does for unwinding. A rust-orange color, used in furniture, railings, and architectural details, adds warmth to the clean, modern aesthetic, making the space feel both stylish and welcoming. Bright, open lounges with floor-to-ceiling windows overlook greenery, while cozy sofas, natural fabrics, and thoughtfully chosen decor make shared spaces feel more like a home than a typical dormitory. The industrial-style kitchens, featuring stainless steel countertops and bold orange shelving, invite students to cook, eat, and connect.

Sustainability and accessibility at the core

The University of Warsaw's new dormitory prioritizes accessibility and sustainability, ensuring a comfortable, inclusive, and eco-friendly living space for students. Step-free access, an intuitive layout, and clear navigation make movement effortless for all residents. Rooms adapted for students with disabilities are evenly distributed across floors, offering the freedom to choose their preferred location and fostering a fully integrated academic community.

Built with energy efficiency in mind, the dormitory minimizes both environmental impact and operational costs. Windows in the hall area let in natural light, reducing the need for artificial illumination. Solar panels and a heat recovery system optimize energy use, while external blinds help regulate indoor temperatures. The landscape design preserves existing greenery and incorporates permeable surfaces, seamlessly blending the building into its natural surroundings.

A new benchmark for public investment

"Our goal was to set a new standard for public student housing," says Karolina Tunajek – and the result is far more than just a place to sleep. The University of Warsaw's new dormitory is designed to foster community, support student adaptation, and strike a balance between privacy and social interaction. By blending small, close-knit living units with dynamic common spaces, it creates a comfortable, inspiring, and socially engaging environment that evolves with its residents. Projekt Praga has demonstrated that public-use buildings can be both architecturally outstanding and economically sustainable – without massive budgets or private investment.