JHA Corporate Boutique / PSA Arquitetura

Accessibility: Elisa Prado

Acoustics: Echo Acústica

Air Cond & Pressurization: TEKNIKA

Architecture: PSA

Firefighter Consulting Design And Approval: Feuertec

Framework: Pedro Martins

Compatibility: Lialian Wexler

Elevators: MB Consultoria - Marco Borba

Facade Energy Efficiency: CA2 - Marcelo Nudel

Structure: Aluizio A. M. d'Avila Engenharia de Projetos

Foundation: Portella Alarcon

Waterproofing: Proassp - Aline Tayla, Virginia

Electrical Installations: GERA

Plumbing Installations: GERA

Landscaping: SOMARQUITETOS - Alessandra, José Luiz

Paving And Drainage: Monobeton - Dirlene ou Victor

Security: Security Link - Andre Baldini

Country: Brazil

Development of the JHA Corporate Boutique: Inspirations and Concepts - The JHA Corporate Boutique, designed by PSA Arquitetura, was conceived with the goal of reimagining corporate spaces, promoting not only functionality but also the quality of life for users. The main inspiration came from the need to integrate the work environment with the urban surroundings, creating a visual and functional connection. The design prioritizes visual permeability, with floor-to-ceiling windows and interspersed balconies that provide better natural lighting and a harmonious interaction with the external environment.

Initial Challenges and Obstacles - During the development of the JHA Corporate Boutique, some initial difficulties included adapting the project to the urban regulations of Itaim Bibi and meeting sustainability requirements. The pursuit of LEED® Silver certification required careful planning to ensure that construction practices and materials used minimized environmental impact. Coordination among different teams of professionals, such as architects, engineers, and landscapers, also presented challenges but was essential for the project's success.

Construction Techniques and Materials Used - The building, with 8 floors, was constructed using modern building techniques that ensure flexibility and adaptability to different market segments. The use of aluminum frames and a cross-ventilation system are some of the key technical aspects that allow natural light to enter and fresh air to circulate. The materiality of the project is marked by finishes in sober and wood-like tones, chosen to reflect sophistication and sustainability. The landscaping incorporates native species, contributing to integration with nature and the project's environmental commitment.

Spatial Configuration and Justification - The spatial configuration of the JHA Corporate Boutique was carefully planned to maximize functionality and productivity. The floor plates, ranging from 605 m² to 826 m², were designed to be versatile, allowing adaptation to different work arrangements. The arrangement of balconies and interspersed windows not only creates a dynamic visual effect on the facade but also enhances occupants' connection with the outdoors, promoting a healthier and more stimulating work environment. The ground floor, with "V"-shaped columns and an internal garden, offers areas for decompression and social interaction, reinforcing the proposal for a corporate space that values the quality of life and social engagement.

These elements, combined with the contemporary aesthetic of the building, highlight the JHA Corporate Boutique as an example of excellence in design and functionality, recognized with awards such as Best Corporate Project at the GRI Awards 2024 and the Gold Winner at the Urban Design & Architecture Design Awards 2024.