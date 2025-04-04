Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
JHA Corporate Boutique / PSA Arquitetura

JHA Corporate Boutique / PSA Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon

Brazil
  Architects: PSA Arquitetura
  Area:  37674 ft²
  Year:  2021
  Photographs
    Photographs:Nelson Kon
  Lead Architects: Pablo Slemenson, Lucas Rodrigues, Daniel Tesser
  Country: Brazil
Development of the JHA Corporate Boutique: Inspirations and Concepts - The JHA Corporate Boutique, designed by PSA Arquitetura, was conceived with the goal of reimagining corporate spaces, promoting not only functionality but also the quality of life for users. The main inspiration came from the need to integrate the work environment with the urban surroundings, creating a visual and functional connection. The design prioritizes visual permeability, with floor-to-ceiling windows and interspersed balconies that provide better natural lighting and a harmonious interaction with the external environment.

JHA Corporate Boutique / PSA Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon
JHA Corporate Boutique / PSA Arquitetura - Image 25 of 42
Plan - Ground floor with text
JHA Corporate Boutique / PSA Arquitetura - Image 22 of 42
© Nelson Kon

Initial Challenges and Obstacles - During the development of the JHA Corporate Boutique, some initial difficulties included adapting the project to the urban regulations of Itaim Bibi and meeting sustainability requirements. The pursuit of LEED® Silver certification required careful planning to ensure that construction practices and materials used minimized environmental impact. Coordination among different teams of professionals, such as architects, engineers, and landscapers, also presented challenges but was essential for the project's success.

JHA Corporate Boutique / PSA Arquitetura - Image 18 of 42
© Nelson Kon
JHA Corporate Boutique / PSA Arquitetura - Image 42 of 42
Isometric

Construction Techniques and Materials Used - The building, with 8 floors, was constructed using modern building techniques that ensure flexibility and adaptability to different market segments. The use of aluminum frames and a cross-ventilation system are some of the key technical aspects that allow natural light to enter and fresh air to circulate. The materiality of the project is marked by finishes in sober and wood-like tones, chosen to reflect sophistication and sustainability. The landscaping incorporates native species, contributing to integration with nature and the project's environmental commitment.

JHA Corporate Boutique / PSA Arquitetura - Image 8 of 42
© Nelson Kon
JHA Corporate Boutique / PSA Arquitetura - Image 11 of 42
© Nelson Kon

Spatial Configuration and Justification - The spatial configuration of the JHA Corporate Boutique was carefully planned to maximize functionality and productivity. The floor plates, ranging from 605 m² to 826 m², were designed to be versatile, allowing adaptation to different work arrangements. The arrangement of balconies and interspersed windows not only creates a dynamic visual effect on the facade but also enhances occupants' connection with the outdoors, promoting a healthier and more stimulating work environment. The ground floor, with "V"-shaped columns and an internal garden, offers areas for decompression and social interaction, reinforcing the proposal for a corporate space that values the quality of life and social engagement.

JHA Corporate Boutique / PSA Arquitetura - Image 14 of 42
© Nelson Kon
JHA Corporate Boutique / PSA Arquitetura - Image 35 of 42
Section A

These elements, combined with the contemporary aesthetic of the building, highlight the JHA Corporate Boutique as an example of excellence in design and functionality, recognized with awards such as Best Corporate Project at the GRI Awards 2024 and the Gold Winner at the Urban Design & Architecture Design Awards 2024.

JHA Corporate Boutique / PSA Arquitetura - Image 17 of 42
© Nelson Kon

Project location

Address:Itaim Bibi, Sao Paulo - SP, Brazil

PSA Arquitetura
GlassSteelConcrete

Cite: "JHA Corporate Boutique / PSA Arquitetura" [Edifício JHA Corporativo Boutique / PSA Arquitetura] 04 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028306/jha-corporate-boutique-psa-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

