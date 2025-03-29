Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect

House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Interior Photography, Glass
House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Interior Photography, Wood

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Japan
  • Implement Collaborators: Chang Poyun, Chu Ihsuan, Pan Yue
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Jun Yanagimuro
  • Constructor: sekkeikomu
  • Country: Japan
House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Image 6 of 32
© Toshihiro Sobajima

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Tama, on the border of Kanagawa and Tokyo, this house sits on the southern slope of a hill, surrounded by rolling terrain. The serene atmosphere of the Buddhist cemetery on the northern slope extends across the ridge, blending into the quiet residential streets to the south. Despite being in a dense neighborhood, the corner site benefits from ample sunlight and a sense of clarity.

House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Takumi Otsuki
House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Image 28 of 32
East-West Section
House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Concrete, Glass
© Toshihiro Sobajima
House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Image 26 of 32
First Floor Plan
House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Concrete
© Takumi Otsuki
House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Image 17 of 32
© Toshihiro Sobajima

The house is divided into two levels: a ground floor and a partially submerged basement. The basement contains washrooms, two bedrooms, and a garage. The bedrooms and washrooms are enclosed within a concrete box, while the garage opens fully to the street. This concrete core sits at the center of the site and supports the upper floor slab alongside the natural slope.

House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Image 4 of 32
© Toshihiro Sobajima

On the ground floor, four freestanding concrete walls with tapered profiles resemble large monoliths placed on a platform. These walls create a sense of heaviness and mystery while establishing a continuous spatial flow, dissolving the boundary between the site and the street. Entering the house from the highest point at the northeast corner feels like stepping onto a suspended platform, detached from the terrain. The walls fragment the exterior view, transforming the streetscape into an abstract geometric composition.

House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Image 5 of 32
© Takumi Otsuki
House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Image 16 of 32
© Toshihiro Sobajima

A wooden flat roof rests on the northern walls, forming both the interior space and a terrace-like area. The living room and kitchen are sunken 40 cm below platform level, with darkened wood flooring reinforcing the sense of depth. This sunken area resembles a ceremonial altar where daily life unfolds in privacy. A staircase in the southwest corner leads to the basement, where the bedrooms, shielded from the street, offer a tranquil, cocoon-like atmosphere with only skylights connecting to the sky.

House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Takumi Otsuki
House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Image 19 of 32
© Toshihiro Sobajima
House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Image 29 of 32
North-South Section
House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Toshihiro Sobajima

The living space opens to a luminous and abstract world, in which two skylights and the monolithic walls are all special objects. One skylight overlooks the garage below, while the other connects to the most private space, bathing it in sunlight and moonlight.

House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect - Image 24 of 32
© Toshihiro Sobajima

Cheng Hao Chung Architect
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Cite: "House in Tama / Cheng Hao Chung Architect" 29 Mar 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags