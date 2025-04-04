9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. Observatory, often referred to as "Obs," is a vibrant and eclectic suburb in Cape Town, South Africa. Located just east of the city center, it is known for its bohemian atmosphere, diverse community, and artistic culture. The area features a mix of residential, commercial, and industrial spaces, with Victorian-era architecture adding to its charm. Observatory is home to a variety of cafes, restaurants, bars, and shops, making it a popular spot for students, artists, and young professionals. It's also known for the Groote Schuur Hospital and its proximity to the University of Cape Town.

Situated in the heart of Observatory, 9 on Nares seamlessly integrates into the vibrant and eclectic culture of its surrounding area. This 45-unit apartment development was meticulously designed with a budget-sensitive approach as a primary consideration. The architectural features of the building are both innovative and practical, with a particular emphasis on the facade.

The facade of 9 on Nares is adorned with NFX Imperial bricks (Non-Facing Extra), which have been artfully arranged to create a tapestry of patterns. This design choice not only brings a rhythmic aesthetic to the exterior but also contributes to the building's structural integrity. The facade's dynamic "push and pull" design creates a sense of hierarchy and form, enhancing the building's visual appeal. NFX bricks, known for their superior durability and moisture resistance, were chosen over the more commonly used NFP (Non-Facing Plaster) bricks due to their cost-effectiveness. The creative use of these bricks results in a playful and engaging facade, where one brick pattern seamlessly transitions into another, adding depth and interest to the building's exterior.

Adding to the building's contemporary charm, Royal Blue aluminium frames are used for the windows and other fenestrations. These frames create a striking contrast against the red and brown hues of the brickwork, infusing the facade with a vibrant pop of color.

9 on Nares' evidence of thoughtful, budget-conscious design that does not compromise on aesthetics or functionality. By embracing the eclectic energy of Observatory, the development blends seamlessly with the neighbourhoud's rich character.