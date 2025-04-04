Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. South Africa
  5. 9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects

9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects

Save

9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, Chair9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments, Residential
9 Nares Street, Observatory, Cape Town, South Africa
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Paris Brummer

Text description provided by the architects. Observatory, often referred to as "Obs," is a vibrant and eclectic suburb in Cape Town, South Africa. Located just east of the city center, it is known for its bohemian atmosphere, diverse community, and artistic culture. The area features a mix of residential, commercial, and industrial spaces, with Victorian-era architecture adding to its charm. Observatory is home to a variety of cafes, restaurants, bars, and shops, making it a popular spot for students, artists, and young professionals. It's also known for the Groote Schuur Hospital and its proximity to the University of Cape Town.

Save this picture!
9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick
© Paris Brummer
Save this picture!
9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects - Image 29 of 35
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Paris Brummer

Situated in the heart of Observatory, 9 on Nares seamlessly integrates into the vibrant and eclectic culture of its surrounding area. This 45-unit apartment development was meticulously designed with a budget-sensitive approach as a primary consideration. The architectural features of the building are both innovative and practical, with a particular emphasis on the facade.

Save this picture!
9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Paris Brummer

The facade of 9 on Nares is adorned with NFX Imperial bricks (Non-Facing Extra), which have been artfully arranged to create a tapestry of patterns. This design choice not only brings a rhythmic aesthetic to the exterior but also contributes to the building's structural integrity. The facade's dynamic "push and pull" design creates a sense of hierarchy and form, enhancing the building's visual appeal. NFX bricks, known for their superior durability and moisture resistance, were chosen over the more commonly used NFP (Non-Facing Plaster) bricks due to their cost-effectiveness. The creative use of these bricks results in a playful and engaging facade, where one brick pattern seamlessly transitions into another, adding depth and interest to the building's exterior.

Save this picture!
9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects - Image 9 of 35
© Paris Brummer
Save this picture!
9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects - Image 32 of 35
Section
Save this picture!
9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Paris Brummer

Adding to the building's contemporary charm, Royal Blue aluminium frames are used for the windows and other fenestrations. These frames create a striking contrast against the red and brown hues of the brickwork, infusing the facade with a vibrant pop of color.

Save this picture!
9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Paris Brummer

9 on Nares' evidence of thoughtful, budget-conscious design that does not compromise on aesthetics or functionality. By embracing the eclectic energy of Observatory, the development blends seamlessly with the neighbourhoud's rich character.

Save this picture!
9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Paris Brummer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:9 Nares Street, Observatory, Cape Town, South Africa

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Two Five Five Architects
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialSouth Africa

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialSouth Africa
Cite: "9 on Nares Apartment Building / Two Five Five Architects" 04 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028270/9-on-nares-apartment-building-two-five-five-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags