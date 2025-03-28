Urban Sculpture Challenge: Buildner's Mujassam Watan – A Major Prize and Realization Opportunity in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is undergoing a remarkable transformation, guided by Vision 2030, with investments in tourism, culture, technology, and sustainability reshaping the Kingdom's identity. As part of this cultural evolution, the Mujassam Watan Urban Sculpture Challenge, organized by Buildner in partnership with the Mujassam Watan Initiative (an initiative by Al Fozan Social Foundation), invites architects and artists to shape Saudi Arabia's evolving public spaces through contemporary sculptural design.

In its 7th edition, this competition seeks visionary urban sculptures that reflect Saudi Arabia's rich heritage, progress, and aspirations. Under the theme "The Inspiration Around You," participants will create works that inspire and connect, integrating art with urban life.

Designers can choose between two distinct sites:

Abu Hadriyah Road – A major transportation corridor linking Saudi Arabia with the UAE and Kuwait. As a key gateway to Dammam, it symbolizes connectivity, movement, and progress. This site offers a high-profile opportunity to create a landmark sculpture.

– A major transportation corridor linking Saudi Arabia with the UAE and Kuwait. As a key gateway to Dammam, it symbolizes connectivity, movement, and progress. This site offers a high-profile opportunity to create a landmark sculpture. Tharwa Sea Front – A vibrant coastal promenade in Al-Khobar, attracting both residents and visitors. The site merges urban life with nature, providing a unique backdrop for sculptures that enhance community engagement and cultural identity.

Total Prize Fund & Realization

With a total prize pool of 50,000 EUR, this challenge offers not only monetary awards but also the realization of winning designs. Selected sculptures will be constructed, becoming permanent landmarks in the Kingdom's evolving urban landscape.

Competition Schedule

Final Registration Deadline: 24 July, 2025

Submission Deadline: 27 August 2025

Winners Announced: 1 October 2025

Jury Panel

The competition will be judged by a diverse panel of renowned architects, urban designers, and cultural leaders:

Dr. Sumayah Al-Solaiman – CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission at the Ministry of Culture, Saudi Arabia

Andrew Whalley – Chairman at Grimshaw, leading transformative projects in architecture and urban design.

Eli Synnevåg – Senior Architect & Director of Acquisition at Snøhetta, responsible for Middle East & Africa projects.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Hajri – General Manager of Designs and Studies at the Eastern Province Municipality, overseeing urban planning.

Al Motasem Attiyah – Co-Founder & CEO of Clear Co Holding, specializing in architecture, urbanism, and cultural identity.

Dr. Ahmad AlSaifi – Design Director at Ajdan Real Estate Development, expert in parametric modeling.

Ahmed Elgamal – Architect at Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), focusing on sustainable and innovative designs.

HH Princess Tarfa Fahad Alsaud – Director of Cultural Heritage Curation at the Diriyah Development Gate Authority, shaping Saudi Arabia's cultural narrative.

Jemma Chidiac – Founder of Jemma Chidiac Architects, architect and researcher with a focus on urban and social sustainability.

Showcase Your Vision

To join the competition visit the official Mujassam Watan Urban Sculpture Challenge page. Here, you can pre-register, download the competition brief, and access additional resources.​

The challenge offers a unique opportunity for architects and artists to leave a lasting impact on Saudi Arabia's public realm. Whether inspired by history, urban life, or natural landscapes, participants are encouraged to push boundaries and redefine contemporary sculpture in a fast-evolving cultural landscape.