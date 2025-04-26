Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. Children's dreams, built sustainably - The new kindergarten and daycare centre in Kiens/Chienes has replaced the previous building and now offers space for two separate groups and daycare for up to 20 children.

Roland Baldi Architects designed the two-storey timber building with a clear design language and well-thought-out room layout: Light-flooded group rooms and various studios open onto the garden, creating a welcoming environment for learning and playing.

The children's canteen serves as a central catering location for the kindergarten children as well as the students at the neighbouring primary school. The reddish-brown wooden façade, inspired by the nearby church tower, blends harmoniously into the townscape. A zigzag ramp ensures step-free access to the upper floor and acts as a connection to the upper half of the village.

With a focus on sustainability, the kindergarten meets the Klimahaus/ CasaClima A standard and uses modern technologies such as an air-to-water heat pump and photovoltaic modules on the green roof. The result is a dream building for children, where the little ones can explore, learn, and play in safety.