Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Italy
  5. Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects

Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects

Save

Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects - Exterior PhotographyKindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects - Exterior PhotographyKindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects - Image 4 of 35Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects - Image 5 of 35Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Kindergarten, Day Care
Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects - Exterior Photography
© Oskar Da Riz

Text description provided by the architects. Children's dreams, built sustainably - The new kindergarten and daycare centre in Kiens/Chienes has replaced the previous building and now offers space for two separate groups and daycare for up to 20 children.

Save this picture!
Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects - Exterior Photography
© Oskar Da Riz
Save this picture!
Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects - Image 30 of 35
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects - Image 4 of 35
© Oskar Da Riz

Roland Baldi Architects designed the two-storey timber building with a clear design language and well-thought-out room layout: Light-flooded group rooms and various studios open onto the garden, creating a welcoming environment for learning and playing.

Save this picture!
Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects - Image 5 of 35
© Oskar Da Riz
Save this picture!
Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects - Image 10 of 35
© Oskar Da Riz

The children's canteen serves as a central catering location for the kindergarten children as well as the students at the neighbouring primary school. The reddish-brown wooden façade, inspired by the nearby church tower, blends harmoniously into the townscape. A zigzag ramp ensures step-free access to the upper floor and acts as a connection to the upper half of the village.

Save this picture!
Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects - Image 11 of 35
© Oskar Da Riz
Save this picture!
Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects - Image 32 of 35
Section
Save this picture!
Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects - Image 21 of 35
© Oskar Da Riz

With a focus on sustainability, the kindergarten meets the Klimahaus/ CasaClima A standard and uses modern technologies such as an air-to-water heat pump and photovoltaic modules on the green roof. The result is a dream building for children, where the little ones can explore, learn, and play in safety.

Save this picture!
Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects - Image 6 of 35
© Oskar Da Riz

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chienes, BZ, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Roland Baldi Architects
Office
Elena Casati
Office

Materials

WoodGlassStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenDay CareItaly

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenDay CareItaly
Cite: "Kindergarten and Daycare Center / Roland Baldi Architects" 26 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028135/kindergarten-and-daycare-center-roland-baldi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags