World
Lycée Kessel Djibouti / richard + schoeller

Lycée Kessel Djibouti / richard + schoeller - Image 2 of 31Lycée Kessel Djibouti / richard + schoeller - Exterior PhotographyLycée Kessel Djibouti / richard + schoeller - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, SinkLycée Kessel Djibouti / richard + schoeller - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools
Djibouti
  • Architects: Richard + Schoeller Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2910
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sergio Grazia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Assa Abloy, Legrand, MARAZZI, Minglei
  • Lead Team: Frederic Schoeller, Isabelle Richard
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: batiserf
  • Architecture Offices: farah elmi architecture stridio
  • General Constructing: Dji-Fu
  • Country: Djibouti
Lycée Kessel Djibouti / richard + schoeller - Image 2 of 31
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. We had moved away to the west of Dikhil, near Bouh Barre, after crossing a dry wadi at this time of year. The sun was gradually rising in the sky after a completely starry night, and was embracing us with its torpor. Even though the summer season was not here, walking was becoming difficult in May. Finding a stone hut, covered with a roof overflowing with sheet metal, we stopped in the shade. The thin thickness of this sheet metal seemed providential to us under the burning sun. Under its shade, the temperature had dropped by 10 degrees, without the sun's rays striking our skin or our entire body.

Lycée Kessel Djibouti / richard + schoeller - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Sergio Grazia
Lycée Kessel Djibouti / richard + schoeller - Image 26 of 31
Site Plan
Lycée Kessel Djibouti / richard + schoeller - Exterior Photography
© Sergio Grazia

As we went around the cabin, the east wind, which was blowing gently and continuously, suddenly diffused an unsuspected freshness on this side of the walls.

Lycée Kessel Djibouti / richard + schoeller - Image 12 of 31
© Sergio Grazia

We stood there thinking, sensitive to the slightest shadow, to the slightest breeze, considering that simple aspects of the climate like the wind that moves air masses from the sea can naturally soften a climate, ventilate a building, provide a comfortable interior atmosphere without energy if we observe them carefully. And we examined how to adapt this thinking in a concrete way in the construction of the Joseph Kessel high school in Djibouti.

Lycée Kessel Djibouti / richard + schoeller - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Sink
© Sergio Grazia
Lycée Kessel Djibouti / richard + schoeller - Image 28 of 31
Section - Wind Towers
Lycée Kessel Djibouti / richard + schoeller - Interior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard, Balcony
© Sergio Grazia

Wind, light and shadows can sometimes very simply allow partial self-sufficiency on certain primary objectives of architecture even in difficult conditions.

Lycée Kessel Djibouti / richard + schoeller - Exterior Photography
© Sergio Grazia

Project location

Address:Djibouti

