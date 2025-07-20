Round Pavilion / Atelier Guo

-
Architects: Atelier Guo
- Area: 22 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Ziqian Wang, Qingshan Wu
- Category: Installations & Structures, Public Architecture
- Design Team: Atelier Guo
- Principle Architect: Liaohui Guo
- Project Architects: Nuo Chen
- Site Architects: Nuo Chen
- Engineering: Chang Ge
- Construction: Team of Rui Li
- Clients: Dianchi Art Season
- City: Kunming
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. An Expo, a park, or a garden? The project is located in the Herbal Garden of Expo Park, far from the main pavilions, in a corner that resembles more of a civic park. Compared to the more dominant landscape designs and lingering thematic elements, this small garden, enveloped by exotic vegetation, exudes a sense of tranquility and intimacy. In its unassuming presence, it radiates a profound public vitality—the laughter and conversations of people of all ages under the pavilions have already diluted the once-ambitious narratives and grand visions that once defined this land.