Round Pavilion / Atelier Guo

World
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures, Public Architecture
Kunming, China
  • Design Team: Atelier Guo
  • Principle Architect: Liaohui Guo
  • Project Architects: Nuo Chen
  • Site Architects: Nuo Chen
  • Engineering: Chang Ge
  • Construction: Team of Rui Li
  • Clients: Dianchi Art Season
  • City: Kunming
  • Country: China
© Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. An Expo, a park, or a garden? The project is located in the Herbal Garden of Expo Park, far from the main pavilions, in a corner that resembles more of a civic park. Compared to the more dominant landscape designs and lingering thematic elements, this small garden, enveloped by exotic vegetation, exudes a sense of tranquility and intimacy. In its unassuming presence, it radiates a profound public vitality—the laughter and conversations of people of all ages under the pavilions have already diluted the once-ambitious narratives and grand visions that once defined this land.

Atelier Guo
Materials

SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureChina

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ziqian Wang

洄廊 / 郭廖辉建筑工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

