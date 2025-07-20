Round Pavilion / Atelier Guo

+ 51

Category: Installations & Structures, Public Architecture

Design Team: Atelier Guo

Principle Architect: Liaohui Guo

Project Architects: Nuo Chen

Site Architects: Nuo Chen

Engineering: Chang Ge

Construction: Team of Rui Li

Clients: Dianchi Art Season

City: Kunming

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. An Expo, a park, or a garden? The project is located in the Herbal Garden of Expo Park, far from the main pavilions, in a corner that resembles more of a civic park. Compared to the more dominant landscape designs and lingering thematic elements, this small garden, enveloped by exotic vegetation, exudes a sense of tranquility and intimacy. In its unassuming presence, it radiates a profound public vitality—the laughter and conversations of people of all ages under the pavilions have already diluted the once-ambitious narratives and grand visions that once defined this land.