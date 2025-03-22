Gach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES

+ 25

Program / Use / Building Function: Coffee shop interiors

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. In the landscape of the old leather street, the cycle of leather consumption turned large and quick. The expressions of the merchants who have maintained their place until today carry a serious emotion, recalling the old prosperity and explaining the differences between that era and the present. While new materials are rapidly emerging and changes are occurring in modern society, there are still limits to leather become a culture all generations can enjoy.

To more intuitively convey the beauty and value of leather, the space was designed around the history and characteristics of leather, and stories were created through collaboration with local merchants. Additionally, to present a dessert-themed around leather, we propose a new type of space where both desserts and the environment can be experienced simultaneously, going beyond the existing café culture. During the day, visitors can enjoy desserts and relax, while at night, they can watch the process of cocktails being made, creating a space where day and night are organically connected.

This space focuses on the unique characteristics of leather and the authenticity of the space, allowing people to have a special experience within it. Through this space, we hope to help people re-recognize the leather street and its value and create an environment where people can more easily interact with leather. Furthermore, through a new culture called 'Gat,' we expect to establish a culture where leather is consumed more naturally within modern sensibilities.