Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. Gach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES

Gach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES

Save

Gach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, LightingGach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingGach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, WoodGach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, LightingGach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
South Korea
  • Architects: GIZI ASSOCIATES
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  73
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jihoon Park
  • Lead Architects: Jihoon Park
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Coffee shop interiors
  • Country: South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Jihoon Park

Text description provided by the architects. In the landscape of the old leather street, the cycle of leather consumption turned large and quick. The expressions of the merchants who have maintained their place until today carry a serious emotion, recalling the old prosperity and explaining the differences between that era and the present. While new materials are rapidly emerging and changes are occurring in modern society, there are still limits to leather become a culture all generations can enjoy.

Save this picture!
Gach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Jihoon Park
Save this picture!
Gach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Jihoon Park
Save this picture!
Gach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES - Image 21 of 30
© Jihoon Park

To more intuitively convey the beauty and value of leather, the space was designed around the history and characteristics of leather, and stories were created through collaboration with local merchants. Additionally, to present a dessert-themed around leather, we propose a new type of space where both desserts and the environment can be experienced simultaneously, going beyond the existing café culture. During the day, visitors can enjoy desserts and relax, while at night, they can watch the process of cocktails being made, creating a space where day and night are organically connected.

Save this picture!
Gach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Wood
© Jihoon Park
Save this picture!
Gach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Countertop
© Jihoon Park
Save this picture!
Gach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES - Image 18 of 30
© Jihoon Park
Save this picture!
Gach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES - Image 30 of 30
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Gach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES - Image 24 of 30
© Jihoon Park

This space focuses on the unique characteristics of leather and the authenticity of the space, allowing people to have a special experience within it. Through this space, we hope to help people re-recognize the leather street and its value and create an environment where people can more easily interact with leather. Furthermore, through a new culture called 'Gat,' we expect to establish a culture where leather is consumed more naturally within modern sensibilities. 

Save this picture!
Gach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES - Image 28 of 30
© Jihoon Park

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sungin-dong, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
GIZI ASSOCIATES
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Gach Coffee Shop / GIZI ASSOCIATES" 22 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028039/gach-coffee-shop-gizi-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags