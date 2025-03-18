Bao Lam Retreat House / 6717 Studio

+ 40

Houses • Vietnam Architects: 6717 Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dong Tam , Galaxy lighting , Jotun , Xinfa

Lead Architects: Le Viet Hoi

Design Team: Nguyen Van Duc, Dang Thanh Bao, Le Hoang Nam

Structure Engineers: Nguyen Ngoc Thien

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the highlands of Di Linh, Vietnam, the Bao Lam Retreat is a sanctuary of tranquility where architecture seamlessly blends with nature. Surrounded by lush vegetation and embraced by the region's cool climate and breathtaking landscapes, this retreat is designed to offer a serene escape from the fast-paced urban life. More than just a retreat, this is a sanctuary for emotional renewal, where the homeowner can reconnect with themselves and nature.

The design of the Bao Lam Retreat is rooted in the principles of respecting and maximizing the potential of the natural terrain. The structure adapts to the sloping topography, follows contour lines, and embraces a curvilinear form that optimizes panoramic views of the valleys and distant mountain ranges. Positioned near the pristine forest at its rear, the retreat benefits from a natural shield that not only enhances privacy and protection but also strengthens the deep connection between the dwelling and its surroundings.

A defining feature of the retreat is its large sweeping curves, carefully sculpted with a balance of solid and void elements. This approach enhances natural ventilation and optimizes daylight penetration into the interiors. The red earth-toned faux stone walls serve both aesthetic and functional purposes not only reinforcing the structure against potential surface cracks caused by its expansive façade but also providing excellent waterproofing, essential for the region's heavy rainfall.

Sustainability is at the heart of the Bao Lam Retreat, with carefully selected natural materials shaping its identity. Locally sourced Lam Dong stone forms the entrance steps, blending effortlessly with the warm red hues of the walls and the deep gray tones of the polished stone staircase. This contrast creates a striking yet cohesive aesthetic. The deep red stone of the kitchen countertops and the rich, dark wood elements further enhance the interior's warmth and sophistication.

On the ground floor, an open layout fosters an airy and fluid living space. A central void subtly delineates the living room and kitchen while maintaining visual and spatial continuity between functional areas. A strategically placed skylight allows natural light to cascade in, enhancing the sense of depth and openness. Thoughtfully positioned large windows not only frame the surrounding scenery like living paintings but also establish a dynamic visual connection between the indoors and the breathtaking wilderness beyond. The bedrooms, situated on the upper level, offer sweeping views of the highlands and distant peaks. Expansive glass openings ensure a seamless dialogue between interior spaces and the outdoors, flooding every corner with natural light.

Extending from the outdoor terrace, a secluded pathway leads to a serene Buddha statue, designed as a meditative journey. This contemplative walkway opens to panoramic views of tea hills and rolling forests, offering a moment of stillness and spiritual connection with nature.

More than a retreat, the Bao Lam Retreat is a sanctuary a place of stillness amidst the vast, untamed wilderness. It is an oasis of calm, where architecture and nature intertwine to create a space for relaxation, reflection, and renewal. Bathed in natural light and open to the grandeur of the highlands, this retreat offers the perfect environment for mindfulness, inviting one to embrace the serenity and mystique of the mountains.