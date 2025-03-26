High-Performance Sealing in Extreme Conditions at FiftyNine, Strandkai Hamburg

In the Port of Hamburg, the "FiftyNine" rises as a 16-story residential tower that combines elegance and technical sophistication to withstand the demanding weather conditions of the harbor. Here, 60 floor-to-ceiling air-lux sliding windows have been installed – with impressive dimensions of up to 5400 x 3085 mm. Thanks to the innovative, air-assisted sealing system, they withstand heavy driving rain, intense wind loads, and high noise pollution.

Innovative Residential Design in the Heart of HafenCity

HafenCity is one of the most sought-after residential areas in Germany. Spanning approximately 157 hectares, it is one of the largest urban development projects in Europe. The exposed waterfront location, directly on Strandkai and near the Elbphilharmonie, presents architects with unique challenges: limited space, strong weather exposure, and high sound insulation requirements. At the same time, the affluent clientele demands the highest levels of comfort and exclusivity.

Designed by Hadi Teherani, the residential tower FiftyNine rises 59 meters above the harbor. Its 76 condominiums, ranging from studios to multi-story penthouses, are distributed over 16 floors and a penthouse level. The stacked floors, with rhythmically offset corners and wood-clad balconies, resemble ship decks. Spacious loggias offer stunning views of the harbor and the city.

For the building envelope, Hadi Teherani Architects collaborated with Frener & Reifer. The 2970 m² post-and-beam glass facade, along with the additional opaque thermal facade, must withstand extreme weather conditions, especially on the upper floors. At the same time, they meet the highest architectural and functional standards: barrier-free access, 100% sealing, and effective noise protection.

Maximum Sealing Despite Extreme Wind Loads

Sliding windows in high-rise buildings are exposed to enormous stresses. As building height increases, so do wind loads and the requirements for driving rain resistance. Conventional sealing systems, such as brush seals or rubber lips, wear out quickly under these conditions due to constant pressure and suction forces.

The air-lux sliding windows were specifically developed for such challenges. Their patented pneumatic sealing system flexibly adapts to the movements of the facade and remains 100% sealed throughout its entire lifecycle. Blower-door tests conducted on-site confirmed the exceptional sealing performance. Even flush thresholds pose no obstacle.

Wind loads can cause sliding and fixed elements to bend by up to 20 mm. While conventional systems often fail under such conditions, the air-lux solution remains consistently reliable. With over 7000 systems installed worldwide, it has proven to be durable.

Sound Insulation and Wind Load Resistance

Effective noise protection is essential in urban environments. Even the smallest leaks significantly impair sound insulation. Thanks to its patented continuous air seal, air-lux sliding windows achieve top ratings in wind load certification: Class C4/B4 at a maximum of 2400 Pa (EN 12210). No other sliding window delivers comparable performance.

While conventional systems can be compromised by building settlements as small as 2-5 mm, the air-lux system maintains its sealing performance even under greater tolerances. This significantly reduces the risk of functional issues, difficult-to-move elements, or even glass breakage.

With FiftyNine at Strandkai, an architectural landmark has been created that seamlessly combines luxurious living with technical excellence. The air-lux sliding windows play a crucial role in enhancing the quality of life by providing lasting protection against wind, water, and noise. This combination of innovative design and maximum functionality sets new benchmarks in high-rise construction.

Discover more about air-lux sliding windows and their features here.