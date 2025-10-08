Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Renovation and Expansion of Shenzhen Longgang District Xinghe School / A.C.R.E. Atelier

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Schools, Renovation
Shenzhen, China
  • Category: Schools, Renovation
  • Acre Atelier Team Members: Shi Qi, Lu Xinhe, Wei Jiyao, Liu Shen, Zhang Shiyuan, Zhao Chengyang, Xu Jiajia, Pu Yunchen
  • China Academy Of Building Research Team Members: Yingchao Zhao, Yong Sun, Jinhui Li, Wanting Du, Jingyao Li, Jingming Zhang, Wanzheng Zou, Jenny Liang
  • Technical Advisor: Serge Ferrari
  • Construction: Shenzhen Longgang District Construction and Public Works Department
  • Client: Shenzhen Longgang District Construction and Public Works Department
  • Construction Drawing Design: China Academy of Building Research
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
© Right Angle Image

Text description provided by the architects. Xinghe campus, a high-quality campus project prioritized by the Longgang District Construction Bureau of Shenzhen, resolves spatial challenges of high-density sites through systematic design strategies. The project pioneers innovative spatial paradigms to transform fundamental teaching models, while achieving green and low-carbon campus goals through architectural innovation.

About this office
A.C.R.E. Atelier
Office

Educational Architecture, Schools, Refurbishment, Renovation, China
Cite: "Renovation and Expansion of Shenzhen Longgang District Xinghe School / A.C.R.E. Atelier" 08 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027926/renovation-and-expansion-of-shenzhen-longgang-district-xinghe-school-acreatelier> ISSN 0719-8884

© Right Angle Image

星河学校，光与风的“围屋” / 畎亩建筑

