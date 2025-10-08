Renovation and Expansion of Shenzhen Longgang District Xinghe School / A.C.R.E. Atelier

+ 27

Category: Schools, Renovation

Acre Atelier Team Members: Shi Qi, Lu Xinhe, Wei Jiyao, Liu Shen, Zhang Shiyuan, Zhao Chengyang, Xu Jiajia, Pu Yunchen

China Academy Of Building Research Team Members: Yingchao Zhao, Yong Sun, Jinhui Li, Wanting Du, Jingyao Li, Jingming Zhang, Wanzheng Zou, Jenny Liang

Technical Advisor: Serge Ferrari

Construction: Shenzhen Longgang District Construction and Public Works Department

Client: Shenzhen Longgang District Construction and Public Works Department

Construction Drawing Design: China Academy of Building Research

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Xinghe campus, a high-quality campus project prioritized by the Longgang District Construction Bureau of Shenzhen, resolves spatial challenges of high-density sites through systematic design strategies. The project pioneers innovative spatial paradigms to transform fundamental teaching models, while achieving green and low-carbon campus goals through architectural innovation.