  House of Porous / MAT Office

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses
Beijing, China
  • Architects: MAT Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Weiqi Jin
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Tang Kangshuo, Zhang Miao, Wang Feiyu, He Ningyan, Tong Siyang, Li Xitong, Qin Yunfei
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
House of Porous / MAT Office - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Balcony
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. This is a residence building designed for a multi-generational family. Due to the climate of northern China, this house adopts an introverted design strategy, with a central light well organizing the family space. Exterior windows on different facades, as well as large and small skylights create a soft, pleasant interior light experience. The floor plan is derived from the classic nine-square grid. This basic form contains closely related and independent components, which can well complete the ritual transition from public activity space to private residence. The spatial pattern of the nine-square grid is also very consistent with the Chinese cultural understanding of home and living space. 

MAT Office
Cite: "House of Porous / MAT Office" 08 Mar 2026. ArchDaily.

多孔之家 / MAT Office

Top #Tags