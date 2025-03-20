Architecture That Inspires and Preserves: Buildner Announces Pape Info Point Winners

Buildner has released the results of its Pape Info Point Competition, organized in partnership with The Latvia Programme of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF Latvia) which focuses on environmental conservation, biodiversity protection, and sustainable resource management in Latvia.

This international competition invited architects and designers to propose a new visitor information point for Pape Nature Park, a protected area on Latvia's Baltic coast. Participants were challenged to design a structure that enhances the park's role in conservation and ecotourism while blending harmoniously with the surrounding landscape. The goal was to create an engaging and educational space that informs visitors about the park's rich biodiversity, migratory bird populations, and unique ecosystems while maintaining a minimal environmental footprint.

Entrants were encouraged to explore sustainable building techniques, durable material choices, and climate-responsive design to ensure the info point could withstand the harsh coastal environment. Considerations such as accessibility, integration with the existing park infrastructure, and the balance between functionality and aesthetics played a key role in the competition's evaluation criteria. The challenge aimed to demonstrate how thoughtful architecture can enhance nature-based tourism while respecting and preserving the environment.

Buildner collaborated with an experienced international jury to evaluate the submissions based on innovation, environmental sensitivity, and the ability to create an inviting and educational space within Pape Info Point:

Tomás Balparda – Architect and co-founder of Balparda Brunel Oficina de Arquitectura (BBOA) in Argentina, specializing in housing projects and sustainable building design

Fernando Brunel – Co-founder of BBOA, whose work has been exhibited at the Venice Architecture Biennale and nominated for the Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize

Ivi Diamantopoulou – Co-founder of New York-based New Affiliates, an award-winning practice exploring local economies and dynamic architectural systems

Dan Dorocic – Architect and member of ON/OFF, a design collective focused on mobile architecture, publishing, and interactive urban interventions

Lydia Kallipoliti – Architect, engineer, and Assistant Professor at The Cooper Union, known for her research on ecological design and experimental architectural theories

Marco Lavit – Founder of Atelier LAVIT in Paris, specializing in prefabricated wooden structures and eco-lodges across Europe

Lara Sappa – Co-founder of Officina82 in Italy, with expertise in landscape design, microarchitecture, and the restoration of historical sites

Cristina Veríssimo – Co-founder of CVDB Arquitectos in Lisbon and chief curator of the 2022 Lisbon Architecture Triennale, focusing on urbanism and sustainable public projects

Projects:

First Prize Winner

Project title: The Knowledge Feeder

Authors: Zishen Liu and Nathaniel Loretz, from Austria

The Knowledge Feeder draws from Latvian vernacular wooden architecture and local fishing traditions. Built on a trailer chassis, it is easily transportable and supports various on-site activities. The front side features rotatable panels that function as display boards or fold down into tables for workshops, lectures, and gatherings. At the back, the structure serves as a feeding ground for wildlife, including horses and cattle, with a bird stand and birdhouse integrated for avian observation. Made from repurposed materials, it has a reused wood frame, rubber shingle roofing, and a trailer suspension system built from old axles. A block-and-tackle mechanism incorporates traditional fishing elements. Designed for flexibility, it can be assembled, disassembled, and relocated as needed.

Second Prize Winner

Project title: Natural Spark

Authors: Yang Wu and Limin Wang, China

Natural Spark is a modular information hub designed to integrate with its natural surroundings while supporting diverse educational and recreational activities. Built with a flexible structure, it allows for varied usage scenarios, incorporating features such as birdwatching platforms, exhibition spaces, and wayfinding elements. The design prioritizes sustainability, using adaptable installations for information dissemination and specimen display. A key feature is the tiered observation and learning spaces, which provide different vantage points for nature engagement. The structure incorporates play areas for children, planting systems for biodiversity, and multifunctional modules that can transform based on site needs.

Third Prize Winner + Buildner Student Award

Project title: Laimas koks

Authors: Sungmin Lee of Konkuk University, South Korea

This project explores the relationship between architecture and the forest, creating a pavilion that blends into its surroundings while providing a space for contemplation, education, and quiet interaction. The structure is defined by a grid of modular units, elevated off the ground to minimize environmental impact. Open frameworks and fabric panels allow light and shadow to shift throughout the day, reinforcing a sense of connection with nature. Visitors move through a series of thresholds—columns marking the transition from human-made paths to the forest's depths, modular platforms offering spaces for rest, learning, and observation. Over time, structural elements integrate into the landscape, with reclaimed materials transforming into habitats for birds and plants. The project functions as both an ephemeral installation and a lasting intervention, fostering a dialogue between people and the forest.

Buildner Sustainability Award

Project title: Yggdrasil

Authors: Zhu Xi from China

The Yggdrasil Pavilion is a modular, mobile information point in Pape Nature Park, designed to support biodiversity conservation and visitor engagement. Inspired by the Norse World Tree, it symbolizes the connection between past, present, and future. The pavilion integrates layered functions, including exhibition tools, educational displays, and communication systems, using sustainable materials like spruce wood and reed. Its construction follows a cyclical approach, reflecting the life cycle of reeds, which serve as both structural elements and ecological contributors. The modular design allows for easy assembly, mobility, and adaptation to different site conditions. A pulley system enables adjustments to shading and ventilation, ensuring flexibility.

Highlighted submissions

Project title: Symbiosis

Authors: Bohao Xiong from the United States

The structure is designed to integrate with the natural environment of Pape Nature Park, emphasizing the concepts of coexistence and symbiosis. It consists of eight uniquely shaped wooden panels that interlock to form a single cohesive unit, illustrating interdependence among elements. The panels are equipped with hole boards on both sides, allowing for flexible customization of the display. The structure is designed for easy assembly and disassembly, with components supporting each other for stability and efficient transportation. The design enables orientation in multiple directions, providing an adaptable and open viewing experience.

Project title: Polyvert

Authors: Roxana-Andreea Irimia and Mihai Bogdan Ionită of AEK DESIGN STUDIO, Romania

Polyvert is a modular structure designed for both urban and natural environments, constructed entirely from recycled plastic to promote sustainability and material reuse. The pavilion consists of adaptable perforated panels and cylindrical columns that allow for flexible configurations, accommodating functions such as seating, shelter, displays, and interactive elements. Its structural system enables easy assembly, disassembly, and transportation, with a fastening mechanism that supports vertical expansion. The pavilion integrates into its surroundings while fostering environmental awareness through educational displays and participatory experiences. Designed to be multifunctional, it can evolve with changing public needs, demonstrating sustainable design principles in both urban and ecological contexts.

Project title: Perimetro Zero

Authors: Giulia Alario, Delfino Siracusano, Antonino Caputo, from Italy

Perimetro Zero is a modular wooden structure designed to integrate into the natural environment of Pape Nature Park with minimal impact. Constructed on a 6 × 6 m elevated platform to avoid disrupting the landscape, the design consists of vertical panels arranged to create four perimeter viewing zones and a central enclosed space. Structural wooden pillars support a roof system featuring interlocking beams and perforations that allow sunlight to filter through. The modularity of the design enables replication and adaptability in various contexts. The structure incorporates natural ventilation and recyclable materials, ensuring sustainability. Inspired by the architectural style of traditional Latvian wooden houses, the project emphasizes harmony between built form and the surrounding environment.

Project title: Austrās Punkts (Austra's Point)

Authors: Sami Sahib Kassim, from the United Kingdom

The modular wooden structure emphasizes adaptability, sustainability, and minimal environmental impact. Constructed from reclaimed timber and plywood, the unit features hinged walls that serve as both storage compartments and display surfaces for informational materials. The elevated timber base, supported by adjustable steel members, allows placement on various terrains while ensuring accessibility for all users. The structure includes a covered seating area, offering shelter and protection from the elements. Its flat-pack construction facilitates ease of assembly, transportation, and reconfiguration, enabling integration into different contexts. Inspired by Latvian mythology, the design reflects a connection to nature, providing an inviting and functional space for visitors to engage with the landscape.