  Watching Tower
  The Netherlands
  Watchtower Einderheide / NEXT architects

Watchtower Einderheide / NEXT architects

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Watching Tower
The Netherlands
  Architects: NEXT architects
  Year:  2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Karl Banski, Koen Mol
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Houthandel van Dal, Reijrink Staalconstructie, Thijs van Dal
  Design Team: Michel Schreinemachers, Bart Reuser, Marijn Schenk with Bobby de Graaf, Douwe Strating, Angelos Chouliaris, Sdnia Cunha, Vyasa Koe. Monika Popkiewicz
  Client: Gemeente Bergeijk en Provincie Noord-Brabant
  Collaborator: H+N+S Landschapsarchitects, Boskalis, WSP, MOS Ecologisch Advies en Onderzoek, Gemeente Bergeijk, KunsLoc Brabant, Elianne van Elderen, Houthandel Van Dal, Reijrink Staalconstructie, Van De Sande
  Country: The Netherlands
Watchtower Einderheide / NEXT architects
© Karl Banski

Text description provided by the architects. Watchtower Einderheide takes recreational visitors to new heights to view and experience the surrounding forest. The 26-meter high wooden construction also provides a habitat for the various bat species present in the area. The design is modest, but has a recognizable and iconic shape that contributes to the identity of Einderheide.

Watchtower Einderheide / NEXT architects
© Koen Mol
Watchtower Einderheide / NEXT architects
© Karl Banski

he watchtower is part of the recreational cycling and walking network of the Einderheide forest area and is a resting point and orientation point on the route. The site is located along the flight route of bats and is therefore perfectly suited to accommodate a range of different bat species. At various heights in the structure, a diversity of niches and cavities are created to facilitate different types of habitats, such as winter and summer residences and mating and nesting places.

Watchtower Einderheide / NEXT architects
© Karl Banski

Visitors go up a spiral staircase to the lookout platform and can enjoy a panoramic view of the surrounding area at 26 meters height. On the way up, the notches at different levels offer a surprising experience of the trees and the forest. The restrained but characteristic landmark is the final piece in the series of area icons that give the N69 provincial road a clear and recognizable identity.

Watchtower Einderheide / NEXT architects
© Karl Banski

The tower consists largely of a laminated wood construction with notches at different heights. The wooden construction blends seamlessly into the forest landscape and the material is ideally suited for the bat accommodation, as it mimics the natural habitat of various species that live in trees. The 2/3 roughness of the wood offers the animals a grip to land and crawl away. In addition to the winter shelter in the basement of the tower, 20 specially designed habitats are integrated into the facade that provide a habitat for a variety of bat species.

Watchtower Einderheide / NEXT architects
© Koen Mol

Address: The Netherlands

NEXT architects
