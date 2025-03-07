Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Australia
  5. Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners

Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners

Save
Save this picture!
Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 2 of 31
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 2 of 31Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 3 of 31Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 4 of 31Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 5 of 31Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Sydney, Australia
  • Executive Architect: COX Architecture
  • Preliminary Design Of Crows Nest, Victoria Cross, Barangaroo Gadigal And Waterloo Stations: METRON Consortium
  • City: Sydney
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Oxford Properties Group ('Oxford'), Mitsubishi Estate Asia ('MEA'), and Investa's Parkline Place development, a 39-storey commercial tower above the new Gadigal Station in Sydney, have been completed. Foster + Partners worked as part of the team that established an integrated approach to the design of the station and the over-station development, considering them as a single entity. The practice has worked closely with COX Architecture, Aurecon (structural engineering), and CPB Contractors to develop and realize the project.

Save this picture!
Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 9 of 31
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Save this picture!
Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 3 of 31
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners, said: "Parkline Place is one of the best-connected office towers in Sydney, with a brand-new station directly below and enhanced pedestrian infrastructure around the base of the tower. Located between the Central Business District and Midtown Precinct – in the heart of the city – this vibrant new destination provides highly flexible offices alongside an array of social spaces, shops, cafes, and restaurants."

Save this picture!
Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 17 of 31
Ground Floor Plan

Muir Livingstone, Partner, Foster + Partners, added: "We are delighted to see Parkline Place opening its doors. It is the new home of our Sydney office, and we are looking forward to working in such a dynamic location."

Save this picture!
Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 6 of 31
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Mark Tait, Head of Developments, Investa said: "We're very proud of Parkline Place. It is a testament to Investa's track record of delivering complex, high-profile over-station developments. Parkline Place is our second major, premium-grade office development with Foster + Partners in Sydney. The quality of anchor tenants moving into Parkline Place demonstrates the market appetite for well-designed, sustainable buildings that are well connected to transport and offer premium amenity."

Save this picture!
Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 28 of 31
East-West Section

The station entry box acts as the foundation to the over station development above. The new tower is articulated as three distinctive vertical forms with curved corner glazing. A recess in the facade continues through the full height of the tower and is centered on the station's Park Street entrance, creating a direct connection between these two interconnected parts of the scheme.

Save this picture!
Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 10 of 31
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Gadigal Station's Park Street entrance is celebrated with a glass veil, which animates the street and allows daylight to flood the station concourse throughout the day. Meanwhile, Parkline Place's separate entrance lobby on Pitt Street has a strong vertical emphasis and a triple height volume that leads to the commercial lobby space.

Save this picture!
Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 4 of 31
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

The tower's massing has been carefully crafted to accentuate the building's functions. The large flexible floorplate has two banks of lifts in a central core, allowing for continuous uninterrupted views of the surrounding parks and Sydney Harbour. The office spaces have been designed to allow interconnecting stairs, social hubs, breakout spaces, client meeting rooms and interaction spaces enriching the workspace.

Save this picture!
Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 5 of 31
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

The primary elevation of the tower faces south, with very little solar exposure, and has minimal vertical sunshades to deal with low-angle early morning and evening sun. On the east and west elevations, the glazed area is substantially reduced using a raised sill to minimize heat gain Solar exposure is further

Save this picture!
Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 8 of 31
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

reduced by projecting shades that help manage the high sun and maximize views to the parks and beyond. The building is rated WELL Platinum and Greenstar 6-Star (Design and As Built v1.3).

Save this picture!
Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 7 of 31
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

A podium around the base of the development follows the building heights of the two heritage listed buildings adjacent to the site on Pitt Street and Castlereagh Street. Furthermore, the use of a sandstone and bronze links the development to other surrounding heritage buildings in the area.

Save this picture!
Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Save this picture!
Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 27 of 31
North-South Section

The station structure effectively acted as the foundation for the development, simplifying construction and making it easier and more economical to build. The return on investment from the over-station development also subsidized costs for the project, creating an economically sustainable model for this public transport infrastructure project. The design team was able to align the structure and optimize building services, prioritizing passenger circulation and creating separate entrances for both the station and the commercial development above.

Save this picture!
Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners - Image 12 of 31
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Foster + Partners
Office
COX Architecture
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureSustainability & Green DesignAustralia

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureSustainability & Green DesignAustralia
Cite: "Parkline Place Commercial Tower / Foster + Partners" 07 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027692/parkline-place-commercial-tower-foster-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Top #Tags