Advanced Façades by Trimo: Shaping Architecture for a Net-Zero Future

As the construction industry intensifies its efforts towards sustainability, architects and developers are actively seeking innovative solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of buildings. Trimo, a global leader in architectural façade and roofing solutions, is at the forefront of this transformation with its NEXT product range—Qbiss One NEXT and Trimoterm NEXT—which are setting new standards in sustainability. Designed to support the global shift to net-zero carbon construction, these products embody cutting-edge technology, lower carbon emissions, and high recyclability, all while delivering superior performance and aesthetics.

With an increasing focus on climate change mitigation, the built environment plays a pivotal role in shaping a greener future. Trimo's commitment to sustainability is not just a corporate responsibility; it is a mission to create buildings that are energy-efficient, environmentally responsible, and built to last. The NEXT range exemplifies this ambition, merging state-of-the-art engineering with a deep-rooted ethos of sustainable development.

The Net-Zero Carbon Challenge: Reinventing Construction for Climate Action

The built environment is responsible for nearly 40% of global carbon emissions, making sustainability a fundamental consideration in modern architecture. As urban populations grow and infrastructure expands, the demand for low-carbon, circular economy solutions is more pressing than ever. Trimo's NEXT products answer this call by offering a measurable reduction in both embodied and operational carbon footprints. By integrating innovative materials and adhering to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Trimo is helping the industry progress towards its 2050 net-zero commitments.

Sustainable building materials play a crucial role in the design and longevity of a structure. Choosing materials that are responsibly sourced, energy-efficient, and recyclable ensures that buildings not only meet present-day regulatory standards but are also future-proofed for the evolving sustainability landscape. Trimo's NEXT range reflects a meticulous approach to material selection, prioritizing high-performance, low-impact solutions that deliver environmental benefits across a building's entire lifecycle.

Qbiss One and Trimoterm: Next-Generation Metal Façades

A next-generation prefabricated metal façade system, Qbiss One NEXT achieves up to 68% lower carbon emissions compared to conventional solutions.

Trimo's NEXT products are leading the way in sustainability with impressive innovations. The use of Green Steel reduces CO₂ emissions by up to 73% during production, cutting the environmental impact of sourcing raw materials. Green MDI lowers emissions by 60%, while still offering top-notch thermal and structural performance. Green Mineral Wool boosts thermal efficiency and cuts CO₂ by 69%, providing exceptional insulation. Nearly 99% of materials are recyclable, with 45% recycled content, supporting a circular economy. Plus, with a U-value as low as 0.15 W/m²K, Qbiss One NEXT significantly reduces heating and cooling needs, earning top sustainability certifications like LEED, BREEAM, and DGNB.

Designed for industrial, commercial, and specialist applications, Trimoterm NEXT is engineered for superior fire resistance, energy efficiency, and circular economy principles. With up to 69% lower carbon footprint, it significantly reduces embodied emissions, making it one of the most sustainable choices in its category.

Trimoterm NEXT is built to last, with a lifespan of over 50 years, reducing the need for material replacements and minimizing waste. Its optimised manufacturing uses renewable energy and hydrogen technology, cutting emissions across the supply chain for a lower environmental footprint. Trimo's commitment to sustainability extends to packaging, with 50% recycled EPS, 30% recycled stretch foil, and 30% recycled cover foil, reducing waste at every step. Fully aligned with global net-zero strategies through the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Trimoterm NEXT is a true leader in sustainable innovation.

Sustainability Certifications & Performance Transparency

Architects and developers increasingly require Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) and third-party certifications to validate sustainability claims. Trimo's NEXT products are backed by EPDs, providing full transparency on embodied carbon, lifecycle impact, and VOC emissions compliance. Additionally, they contribute to higher ratings in green building certifications such as:

BREEAM – Credits for low-carbon materials and energy-efficient construction.

LEED – Recognized for its impact on energy efficiency and material sustainability.

DGNB – Supporting holistic sustainability performance for buildings, ensuring that structures are environmentally, socially, and economically responsible.

Circular Economy & End-of-Life Solutions

One of the most pressing challenges in the construction industry is material waste and end-of-life disposal. Trimo's NEXT panels are designed to be reused, repurposed, or recycled, reducing landfill contributions and promoting a zero-waste philosophy. Prefabrication eliminates onsite waste, and the panels' high recyclability ensures that materials can be reintegrated into new projects rather than discarded. This not only supports sustainability objectives but also offers cost benefits by extending the lifecycle of construction materials.

The construction industry must evolve to meet net-zero goals, and materials innovation plays a crucial role in this transformation. With the NEXT product range, Trimo is redefining architectural sustainability, providing solutions that balance performance, aesthetics, and environmental responsibility. Architects, developers, and contractors can now confidently build low-carbon, energy-efficient, and circular economy-compliant structures that contribute to a more sustainable future.

For architects looking to specify high-performance, low-carbon building materials, Trimo's NEXT products represent the future of sustainable façade and roofing systems.

