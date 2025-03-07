Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Taiwan
  5. Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects

Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects

Save

Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 2 of 37Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 3 of 37Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Interior Photography, GlassHushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 5 of 37Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture
Taiwan
  • Architects: KDS architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  602
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manka Huang
  • Principal Architect: Kao, Diing-Shyang
  • Designer, Supervisor: Xie, Yao-Zhu
  • Designer: Hsu, Chia-An
  • Supervisor: Zhang, Yu-Lei
  • Structure Engineer: Top Technic Engineering Consultant Co. Ltd
  • Mep & Hvac Consultants: Guansheng Mechanical and Electrical Technician Office, Yucheng Air Conditioning Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Contractor: Gaoyuan Construction Co., Ltd.
  • Country: Taiwan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 6 of 37
© Manka Huang

Text description provided by the architects. The Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center, located in Douliu City, Yunlin County, Taiwan, was established as part of conservation and local compensation efforts during the reservoir's construction. Originally proposed as an environmental and ecological education hall, the center was later added to accommodate local residents' expectations. Together with the reservoir, ecological conservation area, and nearby settlements, it forms a comprehensive environmental education park promoting natural ecology, cultural heritage, and community life development.

Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 7 of 37
© Manka Huang
Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 22 of 37
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 2 of 37
© Manka Huang

A key cultural element is the Stone God, a significant local landmark relocated due to the reservoir's construction. Traditionally, residents circled it three times for protection while herding cattle. Along with the Wanshan God and the Earth God, it was moved to an open space in front of the dam, forming the Three Gods Park. The education center, positioned between the park and the dam, symbolizes both conservation and community sentiment.

Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 3 of 37
© Manka Huang
Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 5 of 37
© Manka Huang
Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 26 of 37
West Elevation
Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 9 of 37
© Manka Huang

The center's design draws from the natural elements of stone, water, and earth, integrating historical, environmental, and emotional themes:

1. Architectural Expression of History: The auditorium's placement and form symbolize the revealing of the Stone God, reflecting historical changes.

2. Emotional Connection: Its trapezoidal shape echoes the dam, linking the reservoir, the Stone God, and nearby settlements.

3. Environmental Harmony: A column-free interior allows free spatial flow, resonating with the reservoir and nearby stream.

Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Interior Photography, Glass
© Manka Huang
Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 23 of 37
1F Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 24 of 37
2F Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 11 of 37
© Manka Huang

4. Memory Evocation: The circulation route mimics the ritual circling of the Stone God, reinforcing historical memory.

5. Landscape Integration: Large windows frame views of the dam, Stone God, and conservation area, strengthening site connection.

6. Sustainability: Shaded windows, natural ventilation, and foldable doors minimize energy consumption while maintaining comfort.

Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Manka Huang

7. Land Transformation Exploration: Rooftop greenery and wind turbines highlight the balance between development and conservation.

8. Symbolic Journey: South-facing stairs recall herders' mountain ascents, adding cultural depth.

9. Water as a Theme: The rooftop's water droplet shape and basin symbolize the reservoir's role in sustaining life.

Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 13 of 37
© Manka Huang

10. Local Materials and Textures: Regional stone, reclaimed wood, and metal elements blend the building into its surroundings.

11. Low-Tech, Low-Cost Approach: Emphasizing handmade, maintainable construction, the center merges with the landscape seamlessly.

Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 16 of 37
© Manka Huang
Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 25 of 37
Roof Plan
Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 8 of 37
© Manka Huang

The Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center is not just an architectural entity but a reconciliation between human development and environmental preservation. It serves as a hub for ecological education and cultural heritage, fostering awareness of the delicate balance between nature and community.

Save this picture!
Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects - Image 17 of 37
© Manka Huang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Douliu City, Yunlin County, Taiwan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KDS architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureTaiwan
Cite: "Hushan Reservoir Environmental Education Center / KDS architects" 07 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027599/hushan-reservoir-environmental-education-center-kds-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags