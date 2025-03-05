Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs

Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Interior Photography, ConcreteLecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Image 3 of 20Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Image 4 of 20Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Image 5 of 20Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - More Images

  • Principal Architect: Prof. Christopher Benninger
  • Project Architect: Ar. Sundar Bommaji
  • Architecture Team: Daraius Choksi, Rahul Sathe, Ramprasad Akkisetti, Sundar Bommaji, Deepak Kaw, Shivaji Karekar, Gaurav Inamdar, Robin Benny & Bhargav Khurjekar
  • Technical Team: Rahul Sathe
  • Interior Design: CCBA Designs
  • Landscape Architecture: CCBA Designs
  • Project Management: Tata Consulting Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: J+W Consultants
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Sonics, Bengaluru
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: SEMAC & MAPLE
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Godrej - Green Building Consultant
  • Prime Contractor: Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Limited
  • Client: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, Kandi
  • Built Up Area: 15,763 sq.m
  • Site Area: 12,050 sq.m
  • Country: India
Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Image 6 of 20
© Ramprasad Akkisetti, Ashish Bhonde

Text description provided by the architects. The Lecture Hall Complex at the Indian Institute of Technology Campus emerges as a striking architectural statement. Designed by Prof. Christopher Charles Benninger, one of India's revered modernists, the structure is far more than a mere academic hub. It is a physical manifestation of the ideals of modernism; blending form with function, simplicity with complexity, and utility with beauty.

Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Ramprasad Akkisetti, Ashish Bhonde, Venessa Thomas Image

At first glance, the complex commands attention with its pristine white exterior and bold geometric form, offering a stark contrast to the rigid and traditionalist designs of its surroundings. However, beneath its grandness lies an intricately thought-out plan that balances functionality with aesthetic integrity.

Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Image 3 of 20
© Ramprasad Akkisetti, Ashish Bhonde
Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Image 16 of 20
Ground Floor Plan
Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Image 9 of 20
© Ramprasad Akkisetti, Ashish Bhonde

From the outset, the design challenges conventional notions of what an academic building can be. The Lecture Hall Complex is not simply a collection of halls stacked one on top of another; it is a carefully orchestrated spatial experience. At the heart of the complex is an elongated corridor—29 feet wide—acting as the spine of the structure. It connects various spaces, extending across two levels—the lower and upper floors and opens up to 15 halls of varying capacities, ranging from 72-seater to an expansive 800-seater auditorium.

Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Image 10 of 20
© Ramprasad Akkisetti, Ashish Bhonde
Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Image 11 of 20
© Ramprasad Akkisetti, Ashish Bhonde

The design speaks to the ideals of accessibility and sustainability, with an emphasis on human movement. It remains permeable from all sides, breaking away from conventional rigid planning. The lack of mechanical transportation systems in favour of gently sloping ramps makes vertical circulation an intuitive experience. Moving between levels becomes a meditative act, a rhythmic ascent that mirrors the way knowledge and ideas should unfold—naturally and progressively.

Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Image 4 of 20
© Ramprasad Akkisetti, Ashish Bhonde
Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Image 18 of 20
Isometric
Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Image 19 of 20
Section
Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Image 12 of 20
© Ramprasad Akkisetti, Ashish Bhonde

The interior landscape is both restrained and tactile, with a combination of coffered, ribbed and flat ceilings adorned with intricate murals. Elaborately detailed columns and subtle undulating openings, create an environment where form and function are in perfect harmony. Here, concrete reigns supreme and is treated with an almost sculptural approach. The slanted shear walls offer a contrasting texture with its exterior treated with textured paint.

Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Image 13 of 20
© Ramprasad Akkisetti, Ashish Bhonde

One of its most captivating features is its masterful use of light. Skylights above bathe the space in natural light, casting a dynamic interplay of shadow and light across its surfaces. The result is an architectural experience that transforms throughout the day, offering new perspectives and moods.

Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ramprasad Akkisetti, Ashish Bhonde

Beyond its role as a centre for academic discourse, the Complex is designed to be a vibrant cultural hub that encourages interaction, engagement, and intellectual exchange. The larger halls, with their capacity to host events ranging from conferences to cultural programs, demonstrate the building's adaptability. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, these spaces are not only future-ready but also foster an atmosphere where diverse disciplines can thrive.

Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Image 5 of 20
© Ramprasad Akkisetti, Ashish Bhonde

The Lecture Hall Complex is a celebration of the ideals of modernism—a movement that emphasized clarity, openness, and accessibility. There is no hierarchy in the spaces; rather, there is a sense of egalitarianism, with each area contributing to the overall experience without overshadowing the others. Here, architecture aims to serve, inspire and leave a lasting impression on all who experience it.

Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Ramprasad Akkisetti, Achyuth Rb, Venessa Thomas Image

CCBA Designs
Cite: "Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Hyderabad / CCBA Designs" 05 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027596/lecture-hall-complex-iit-hyderabad-ccba-designs> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags