Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio

Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio

Save

Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - Exterior PhotographyPark Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - Image 3 of 24Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingPark Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodPark Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Brooklyn, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - Exterior Photography
© Nicole Franzen

Text description provided by the architects. This single-family Neo-Tudor home in Park Slope has a rich history of alterations that reflect its evolving use. The goal of this project was to create a modern living space for a couple and their young daughter, while paying homage to some of the home's unique elements.

Save this picture!
Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - Image 3 of 24
© Nicole Franzen

The building was originally built in 1919. It was renovated throughout the 20th century to serve its varied uses, including a doctor's office and a bed and breakfast. To accommodate the mixed occupancies of the building, much of the original exterior detailing had been removed and multiple entrances had been introduced. In the 1990's the house underwent a large renovation which restored the front façade to its original state, to match its twin sister directly next door. Unfortunately, during that last renovation, the remaining original details inside the home were removed.

Save this picture!
Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Nicole Franzen
Save this picture!
Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - Image 19 of 24
Plan - Garden Floor
Save this picture!
Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair, Shelving, Lighting
© Nicole Franzen

Rather than re-introduce old details, the new aesthetic is modern and simple. Bleached walnut serves as a unifying element throughout the home, bringing warmth and richness to the minimalist aesthetic. The walnut detail is most prominent on the first floor, where it seamlessly transitions into a curved railing that leads the occupant to the upper levels of the home.

Save this picture!
Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Nicole Franzen
Save this picture!
Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - Image 14 of 24
© Nicole Franzen

Given the home's smaller footprint, storage was integrated into corners and walls of millwork. To delineate the rooms on the first floor a multi-functional piece of millwork was used, which also serves as a pantry, closet, kitchen cupboard, and niche for the dining room bench. Additionally, the homeowners have an extensive book collection which became a major design element throughout the house. A long bookcase on the 1st floor extends almost the entire length of the house. It adds color and liveliness to the space, but also draws the occupant from the living room to the dining room, through to the kitchen where it transforms into a bench.

Save this picture!
Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Lighting
© Nicole Franzen
Save this picture!
Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - Image 23 of 24
Section

The existing openings at the rear façade were enlarged to visually and physically invite you into the charming backyard garden, and enhance the connection between the home and garden.

Save this picture!
Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - Image 17 of 24
© Nicole Franzen

The primary suite was redesigned to include a large dressing room adjacent to the primary walk-in closet, shower, and wash closet. The primary bedroom was relocated to the back of the house to feel more secluded and removed from the road, and reduced in size to provide a cozier atmosphere. A new, large dormer was added to the Primary Bedroom to create a window bench that looks onto the roof deck and its lush greenery.

Save this picture!
Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Door
© Nicole Franzen

The Brooklyn Studio collaborated closely with the interior design firm Jesse Parris-Lamb to ensure that the style and character of our design aligned with their interior selections. The result is a cohesive aesthetic that exudes comfort and warmth, yet sophistication and elegance.

Save this picture!
Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Door
© Nicole Franzen

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
The Brooklyn Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited States
Cite: "Park Slope Neo-Tudor House / The Brooklyn Studio" 08 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027567/park-slope-neo-tudor-house-the-brooklyn-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags