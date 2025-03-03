Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Worship
  4. Indonesia
  5. Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Save

Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography, Wood, GardenSanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, ColumnSanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 3 of 30Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography, GardenSanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Worship, Wellbeing
Indonesia
Save this picture!
Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. The 'Light and Truth at the End of the Tunnel' inspired project aims to explore how religious architecture is evolving by incorporating modernist influences in spatial design while preserving its spiritual essence. These interventions replace or complement the intricate ornamentation and natural materials traditionally associated with sacred spaces by showcasing the raw beauty of its pristine site.

Save this picture!
Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 6 of 30
© Ernest Theofilus
Save this picture!
Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 23 of 30
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ernest Theofilus

This chapel, commissioned as a private retreat villa and space for prayer on a rural estate near the city of Bogor, Indonesia, seeks to establish a profound yet subtle relationship between architecture and the surrounding extensive nature. It features an inverted, ambiguous tunnel space nestled in between, alongside a retreat villa that immerses visitors in silence, awe, and timeless devotion, allowing them to escape the hectic pace of city life—reflecting spirituality itself.

Save this picture!
Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 12 of 30
© Ernest Theofilus
Save this picture!
Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 13 of 30
© Ernest Theofilus

The design redefines sacred spaces through a modernist lens by employing a repetition of the simplicity found in downslope archaic exoskeleton structures. These structures regularly bridge a new terraced building and spaces through juxtaposed ramping circulation, leading into the irregular existing and dense woods. The architecture possesses a unique character that crafts a space transcending the physical realm, bridging into a spiritual journey, and creating both a physical and a non-physical tunnel that penetrates vast, open nature. This approach enables these structures (light, scale, harmony, and contrast) to achieve a universal appeal while still reflecting their cultural and spiritual foundations.

Save this picture!
Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 3 of 30
© Ernest Theofilus
Save this picture!
Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 27 of 30
Section
Save this picture!
Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Glass, Beam
© Ernest Theofilus
Save this picture!
Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Ernest Theofilus

The building features a program consisting of three major spaces: a Semi-Public Chapel, a Semi-Public Mother Mary Spiritual Garden, and a Private Retreat Main Villa & Guest Villa. The tunnel-like spaces are carved from a single block and intersect with many inverted spaces filled with giant existing trees, shrouded in mist. The chapel includes areas with varying levels of intimacy, created through flowing geometries and dramatic lighting. Covering less than 10% of the site's footprint, the design integrates seamlessly into the natural terrain, hiding and waiting to be discovered.

Save this picture!
Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Column
© Ernest Theofilus
Save this picture!
Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 25 of 30
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Beam, Deck
© Ernest Theofilus

The undulating structure, separated from the all-glass walls and windows, creates an open 360-degree view that is transparent and approachable from all sides. This design fosters an indoor-outdoor experience—a gesture that is as profane as it is sacred. The ground floor's smaller sacred space is seamlessly connected to bodies of water on both ends, featuring free-form natural terraces that merge with a manmade waterfall. The scale of the space and its natural light render it both landscape and architecture, alluding to past gatherings outdoors. The sacred space of the chapel serves as the floating corpus of Jesus, acting as the climax spiritual space illuminated by the light at the end of the tunnel.

Save this picture!
Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 4 of 30
© Ernest Theofilus

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cigombong, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingIndonesia
Cite: "Sanctuary Tunnel Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)" 03 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027508/sanctuary-tunnel-garden-rad-plus-ar-research-artistic-design-plus-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags