  5. Greenpoint Townhouse / Lea Architecture

Greenpoint Townhouse / Lea Architecture

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Brooklyn, United States
Greenpoint Townhouse / Lea Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Sofa
© Angela Hau

Text description provided by the architects. The Greenpoint Townhouse is a study of reconciling an active, itinerant lifestyle with the rooting sensibilities of home. New York-based Lea Architecture's design prioritizes utility and the marriage of Brooklyn and Swedish aesthetics, which maximizes privacy and family space above a retail site on the lower floor of the property.

Greenpoint Townhouse / Lea Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Angela Hau
Plans
© Angela Hau
© Angela Hau

Home to a family who splits their time between Stockholm and New York City, the studio's renovation combines a two-family residential space into an expansive, three-story upper duplex. The design preserves the commercial space and four-car garage on the building's lower level, with the upper living areas added as an extension onto a patio above the garage. Lea Architecture repointed and freshened up the exterior facade, and made energy-efficient upgrades throughout. The design team also added a stand-out, maroon color-blocked bathroom for a dash of boldness to the overall palette.

Greenpoint Townhouse / Lea Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood
© Angela Hau
Section
© Angela Hau

All three floors of the home are connected by a custom, geometric wooden stairwell. It serves as a backbone to the home, sculpturally flowing between each space. The stair plays off the kitchen's warm wooden casework to create a sense of continuity between levels, ending in a wraparound feature that culminates as the primary bedroom's headboard.

Greenpoint Townhouse / Lea Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Chair
© Angela Hau

Lea Architecture
Lea Architecture
Office

Wood

Wood

#Tags

Residential Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment, Renovation, Interior Design, United States

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Greenpoint Townhouse / Lea Architecture" 12 Mar 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags