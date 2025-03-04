Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Italy
  5. Private House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani

Private House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani

Private House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcretePrivate House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani - Interior PhotographyPrivate House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani - Image 4 of 31Private House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, LightingPrivate House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani - More Images

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Italy
  • Architects: Studio Paolo Pagani, Studio Pietro Todeschini
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  283
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcello Mariana
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hoppe, Cielo, Fantini, Florim, Legrand / Bticino, Lignoalp, PREFA, Scavolini, TipTop Fenster GmbH, Velux
  • Lead Architects: Pietro Todeschini, Paolo Pagani
  • Design Team: Ughetta Dorati
  • Technical Team: Sergio Foppiani
  • General Constructing: lignoalp
  • Country: Italy
Private House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Marcello Mariana

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a small hamlet of the Alta Val Trebbia: Roncaiolo. The client owned an old house adjacent to their property, whose dilapidated condition led to the decision to completely demolish and rebuild it.

Private House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani - Interior Photography
© Marcello Mariana
Private House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani - Image 28 of 31
Ground Floor Plan
Private House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani - Image 4 of 31
© Marcello Mariana

The new structure follows the footprint of the old building, which, leaning against the steep slope, also served as a retaining wall, thus mediating the height difference between the garden above and the road below. The new building consists of a reinforced concrete base that counters the uphill pressures, while the two upper floors, lighter in structure, are built with prefabricated wooden elements.

Private House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting
© Marcello Mariana

The intention to establish a strong dialogue with the surrounding natural context influenced the volumetric composition, which is reflected in the design of the façades on the uphill and downhill sides, as well as the roof: uphill, a continuous slope; downhill, two independently sloped sections mirror the orientation of the lower volume.

Private House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani - Interior Photography, Wood
© Marcello Mariana
Private House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani - Image 29 of 31
1st Floor Plan
Private House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani - Image 12 of 31
© Marcello Mariana

Large windows on the first floor physically connect the living area to the uphill garden and visually to the valley below, framing the surrounding landscape of the Val Trebbia. On the second floor, the sleeping area consists of three bedrooms, each offering a unique view.

Private House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony
© Marcello Mariana

A restrained color palette for both the exterior and interior creates a seamless integration with the surrounding natural environment.

Private House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani - Exterior Photography
© Marcello Mariana

Project gallery

About this office
Studio Pietro Todeschini
Office
Studio Paolo Pagani
Office

Material

Concrete

Cite: "Private House Val Trebbia / Studio Pietro Todeschini + Studio Paolo Pagani" 04 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027407/private-house-val-trebbia-studio-pietro-todeschini-plus-studio-paolo-pagani> ISSN 0719-8884

