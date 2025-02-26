Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects

Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects

Save

Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Image 2 of 42Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, ChairTetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Lighting, ChairTetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Image 5 of 42Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Bend, United States
  • Design Principal: Corey Martin
  • Project Manager: Nicholas Hodges
  • Interior Designer: Emily Knudsen
  • Project Team: Nicolas Pectol, Nicolas Smith, and Sohee Ryan
  • City: Bend
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Image 2 of 42
© Jeremy Bittermann

Text description provided by the architects. The design for this family home in Central Oregon's high desert landscape balances a sophisticated spatial arrangement with a rich yet minimal material palette. The building form is a highly sculptural abstraction that engages in a dialogue with its surroundings. The residence seamlessly blends indoors and out, frames views near and far, and invokes the rich tones and textures of its context. The home complements the owners' notable collection of conceptual modern art while accommodating their lifestyle centered around entertainment, family activities, and creative pursuits.

Save this picture!
Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Jeremy Bittermann
Save this picture!
Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Image 36 of 42
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Chair
© Jeremy Bittermann
Save this picture!
Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Jeremy Bittermann

Located on a bluff, the 7,600-square-foot home nestles into the site and unfolds with a series of cascading platforms, revealing themselves as they descend the gentle, pumice-blanketed hillside. Faceted mass walls, inspired by nearby volcanic rock, anchor key spaces, guiding movement, defining boundaries, and directing views. Three distinct wood volumes house specific functions of the home: a garage and studio, bedrooms, and a dining area. When moving through the home, one experiences a mix of spaces, alternating between more open areas occurring between the masses and enclosed spaces within the volumes.

Save this picture!
Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Lighting, Chair
© Jeremy Bittermann
Save this picture!
Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Image 38 of 42
Plan - Upper Floor

The entrance is situated at the highest point of the site, forming a semi-enclosed auto and entry court with a garage, parking platform, and perched bedroom volume. Interior materials heighten the connection to the outdoors, with floors, ceilings, and wall planes visually extending from interior to exterior. Moving down onto the entry platform reveals framed views of the eastern landscape. Entry occurs beneath the overhang of the bedroom volume through a large patinated steel pivot door that leads to an intermediate level between the main living spaces. Living spaces are characterized by simplicity, showcasing rich materials and details, and offering framed views of the surrounding desert and sky. The spaces between volumes establish a mix of microclimates that facilitate a direct connection with the distinctive high desert climate throughout the year.

Save this picture!
Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Jeremy Bittermann
Save this picture!
Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Glass
© Jeremy Bittermann

The main floor features distinct yet interconnected areas: a media lounge, living room, and kitchen, each occupying its own level. Located a few steps above the kitchen, the dining room resides in a perched volume. The upper level includes a primary bedroom suite, an open workspace, a gallery overlooking the living room, and two guest rooms. Circulation to this level is via a staircase supported by a finely crafted wood screen, providing separation and layered views within the interior spaces. Another staircase, positioned between the living room and kitchen platforms, descends to a lower level housing an entertainment space and spa that are tucked into the hillside.

Save this picture!
Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Image 5 of 42
© Jeremy Bittermann
Save this picture!
Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Image 35 of 42
Diagram 07
Save this picture!
Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Exterior Photography
© Jeremy Bittermann

Inspired by weathering tree snags, the exterior of the rectangular volumes is clad in coarse wood slats, maintaining a consistent texture over windows and walls. The monolithic masses—faceted, carved, and chamfered—reinforce their connection to the nearby basalt and obsidian, resembling their eroding yet enduring forms. The design offers varying degrees of shelter from the intense desert sun and wind, allowing the high desert climate to permeate the house at all times of the year.

Save this picture!
Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects - Exterior Photography
© Jeremy Bittermann

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Hacker Architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Tetherow Overlook House / Hacker Architects" 26 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027332/tetherow-overlook-house-hacker-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags